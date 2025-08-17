The Giants are getting closer to the return of critical offensive piece

The New York Giants have looked surprisingly explosive this preseason, even without Malik Nabers and cornerstone tackle Andrew Thomas.

Nabers remains in rehab mode, but the bigger storyline is Thomas, whose absence directly impacts the line’s overall stability.

The 26-year-old played just 416 snaps last season while battling a lower-body injury that clearly limited his effectiveness.

Despite his struggles, Thomas allowed only 16 pressures and four sacks, showing resilience while operating far from one hundred percent.

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Andrew Thomas holds the keys to the offensive line

Head coach Brian Daboll remains cautious with his star tackle, insisting progress is steady but timelines will stay flexible.

“We’ll make that decision when we think it’s best for us and him,” Daboll told reporters this past week.

That patience underscores just how vital Thomas is, not only to protection schemes but also to the offensive rhythm overall.

His return would stabilize the blind side for Russell Wilson, allowing the veteran quarterback to play with more confidence in structure.

Why Thomas’ presence changes everything

When healthy, Thomas ranks among the league’s most technically sound tackles, blending length, balance, and elite hand placement consistently.

Offensive linemen often go unnoticed when doing their job, but his absence highlights how much weight falls on his shoulders.

The Giants’ interior has struggled with cohesion, and without Thomas’ leadership, it puts more pressure on everyone else.

It’s like removing the keystone from an arch—the whole structure feels shaky until it’s reset firmly back in place.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

How the Giants can manage until he returns

In Thomas’ absence, the Giants have shuffled linemen and leaned heavily on short passing concepts to mask protection flaws.

That approach has worked in preseason, but regular season defenses will blitz more aggressively and test the replacements quickly.

Establishing the run will remain critical, yet the efficiency of that approach improves significantly when Thomas seals the edge.

His ability to climb to the second level also turns ordinary runs into chunk gains, something backups rarely replicate effectively.

However, 5th-round rookie Marcus Mbow has impressed, and he might already be the primary swing tackle over James Hudson.

Also Read:The Giants could cut the cord on QB1 way sooner than expected

Why timing matters ahead of Week 1

The Giants believe Thomas can return for Week 1, though even a slight delay could alter their offensive momentum early.

Facing aggressive defensive fronts without him would force Daboll to shrink the playbook, limiting Russell Wilson’s ability to stretch defenses vertically.

That scenario is far from ideal for an offense that needs to take major steps forward.

If Thomas is ready, the offense opens up entirely—suddenly Nabers’ eventual return pairs with Wilson’s deep ball capabilities and a fortified line.