The Giants are feeding their rookie quarterback to the wolves

The New York Giants are trying to develop a promising young talent at the quarterback position. Giants fans are hoping they don’t mess it up this time around.

But so far, it’s been a rocky road for Jaxson Dart to travel. He was thrown into the fire in Week 4 against an elite defense but persevered to give the Giants their first win of the season over the Chargers.

In Week 5, on the road in New Orleans, the Giants self-imploded and handed the Saints their first win of the season.

Dart hasn’t been perfect, but he has shown flashes of potential. However, he doesn’t have much to work with.

The Giants’ receiving corps is exceedingly thin

Malik Nabers is done for the year, and the Giants have yet to bring in any reinforcements at wide receiver. They played in Week 5 with just four receivers on their roster, and by the end of the game, they only had three healthy.

Darius Slayton suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 that is expected to sideline him for Week 6 as well, leaving Dart with a receiving corps of Jalin Hyatt, Beaux Collins, and Wan’Dale Robinson to target.

That group is easily the worst starting receiving corps in the NFL. But that’s the group Dart has to throw to, and it’s not likely to get much better.

The Giants could call up a receiver from the practice squad (something they neglected to do last week). But even then, Lil’Jordan Humphrey or Montrell Washington can’t do too much to fix this unit.

The Giants’ schedule is a gauntlet

So, with Robinson, Hyatt, and Collins as his starting receivers, Dart has to face the reigning Super Bowl champions on Thursday night.

After that, he’ll be on the road to face the elite Denver Broncos defense. Then, back on the road to take on the Eagles once again at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 8.

It’s an absolute gauntlet ahead on Big Blue’s schedule. And Dart has minimal help to get through this gauntlet.

But the Giants will inevitably learn a lot about their rookie quarterback and his ability to handle adversity during this stretch on the schedule.