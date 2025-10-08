Giants lose their de-facto WR1 to injury

The New York Giants are running out of playmakers at the worst possible time. With a Thursday night matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles looming, the offense will be missing another key weapon after wide receiver Darius Slayton suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined.

It’s a devastating blow for a team already stretched thin following Malik Nabers’ season-ending ACL tear. Slayton had been elevated to the Giants’ de facto WR1, but the offense will now be forced to look elsewhere for production against one of the toughest defenses in the league.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Giants’ receiver room continues to crumble

Slayton’s absence leaves a major hole in an already depleted wide receiver group. The 27-year-old was off to a modest start this season, catching 12 passes for 166 yards after signing a three-year, $36 million extension in the offseason. While the Giants hoped for him to take a step forward in the absence of Nabers, Slayton’s recent performance raised more questions than answers.

Against the New Orleans Saints last weekend, he struggled to make an impact and compounded matters with a costly drop and a fumble. Those mistakes halted any early momentum the offense had built and reflected the inconsistency that has defined his career. For all his speed and experience, Slayton has yet to prove he can consistently serve as a true No. 1 target.

Now, that conversation will have to wait as he focuses on recovery.

Next man up: Lil’Jordan Humphrey gets the call

With Slayton unavailable, the Giants are expected to elevate Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad. The 27-year-old has been on the fringe of NFL rosters since entering the league in 2019 but has flashed potential as a reliable depth piece. Humphrey brings size and physicality at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, which could help rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart in contested situations.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Still, it’s difficult to expect Humphrey to suddenly transform the offense. He’s caught 63 passes for 784 yards and seven touchdowns across his career, and while he has chemistry with Dart from the preseason, stepping into a starting role on short notice is no small task.

Humphrey is dependable when it comes to catching the football, having dropped only two passes on 90 career targets. That alone might make him more trustworthy than some of the Giants’ current options, but this is more a reflection of necessity than opportunity.

Jaxson Dart faces an uphill battle

The bigger concern lies with Dart, who continues to face overwhelming odds. The rookie quarterback will now enter Thursday night’s divisional matchup against an Eagles defense known for its pressure and physicality with one of the weakest supporting casts in the league.

Without Nabers or Slayton, Dart’s top weapons will likely include Wan’Dale Robinson and a mix of practice squad call-ups. That’s hardly an ideal scenario for a young quarterback still learning to adjust to NFL speed and defensive disguises.

The Giants were already struggling to find rhythm through the air, and losing another starter only widens the gap between what they need and what they have.

Sometimes, football seasons are defined not by talent but by survival. For the Giants, Thursday’s game in Philadelphia is shaping up to be exactly that — a test of grit, depth, and the ability to make something out of almost nothing.