Giants missed a great opportunity to trade one of their quarterbacks

Sometimes opportunity knocks softly — and the New York Giants might’ve just missed hearing it. With the Cincinnati Bengals scrambling for quarterback help this week, the door briefly opened for the Giants to offload one of their veteran backups, Jameis Winston or Russell Wilson.

Instead, the Bengals turned to an aging veteran in Joe Flacco, trading with the Cleveland Browns to bring the former Super Bowl MVP to Cincinnati.

According to Conner Hughes of SNY, the Bengals didn’t even reach out to the Giants during their search, which says a lot about both how the league views New York’s quarterback room and how narrowly Cincinnati defined what it wanted.

The Bengals wanted stability — not volatility

The decision to pursue Flacco was all about reliability. Cincinnati needed a steady presence in the pocket — someone who could manage the offense, avoid turnovers, and keep the ball moving while Joe Burrow remains out. It’s ironic, though, considering the Bengals’ offensive line continues to be one of the league’s worst, and a mobile quarterback might’ve actually made more sense.

That’s where the Giants’ two available options could’ve fit in. Winston, despite his reputation for high-risk play, still has the ability to light up a scoreboard. Last season, he completed 296 passes for a 61.1% completion rate, throwing for 2,121 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s the kind of quarterback who can turn a game on its head — for better or worse. His arm talent isn’t in question; it’s the unpredictability that scares teams away.

Russell Wilson, on the other hand, brings experience and mobility but no longer the same level of magic he once had. His brief stint with the Giants earlier this season showed flashes of veteran savvy but also exposed diminishing consistency, which led the team to eventually hand the reins to rookie Jaxson Dart.

Why Cincinnati likely passed on both

The Bengals’ decision to avoid calling the Giants probably came down to control and cost. Winston still has another year left on his contract, a commitment that doesn’t make sense for a team looking for a temporary fix. Meanwhile, Wilson’s deal, though flexible, carries its own baggage — both financially and in terms of fit.

Flacco was the safer bet. He’s a one-year rental, a known commodity, and a pure pocket passer — exactly the kind of quarterback who won’t rock the boat or demand attention. Cincinnati didn’t need excitement; it needed calm.

Still, it’s fair to wonder whether they overthought it. Behind that porous offensive line, Flacco’s lack of mobility could be a major problem. Winston’s gunslinger mentality or Wilson’s ability to extend plays might’ve actually complemented their offensive situation better.

The Giants’ missed leverage

For the Giants, this was an opportunity to move one of their surplus quarterbacks and pick up draft capital — something general manager Joe Schoen has let slip by him in the past. With Jaxson Dart now firmly in control of the starting role, both Winston and Wilson are luxuries on a roster that has far more pressing needs elsewhere.

Even if the Giants had no plans to move Wilson, everything has a price in the NFL. A mid-round pick for a veteran backup might’ve been a deal worth making, especially considering the team’s long-term rebuilding priorities.

Instead, the Bengals made their move elsewhere, and the Giants were left on the sidelines.

In the end, the Bengals got their steady veteran, and the Giants kept two quarterbacks who, at least for now, seem to have no defined role beyond holding the clipboard. It’s the kind of missed opportunity that might not sting immediately — but could come back to feel like one of those “what if” moments down the stretch.