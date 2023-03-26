Should the Giants target OSU center in second round to solve position?

The New York Giants need to solve their center position following the departures of Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates. As New York gears up for the 2023 NFL Draft, addressing the center will be high on the team’s list of priorities. Though many believe Big Blue will be targeting a wide receiver in the first round, Ohio State center Luke Wypler could be a prime target in round two.

What could Luke Wypler bring to the Giants?

Luke Wypler declared for the 2023 NFL Draft following two seasons as the Ohio State Buckeyes’ starting center. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman is considered “undersized but highly athletic,” as described by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

Over the past two seasons as OSU’s starting center, Wypler allowed just one sack on 965 pass-blocking snaps while also boasting an 89.2 run-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus.

One player I haven't talked about too much is Ohio State IOL Luke Wypler. Had over 1700 career snaps for the Buckeyes at center and only gave up one sack. Whenever you put on the tape, he's just smooth and always under control. My kind of player. Could very well be a… pic.twitter.com/CXD6Zdd55Z — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 25, 2023

“Wypler is a polished technician,” according to Joe Marino of The Draft Network. “He operates under control, stays square, and competes to stay leveraged while fitting his hands.”

At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Wypler put his change-of-direction skills on display, posting a short-shuttle time of 4.53s and a three-cone time of 7.64s. He may not have the traditional size or strength of an NFL offensive lineman, but Wypler has the athleticism to throw blocks at the second level and match up with any interior pass-rushers.

A New Jersey native, Wypler was an all-state tackle at St. Joseph Regional High School before moving to the interior of the offensive line at Ohio State. There he settled in as a center and dominated the competition. In 2022, Wypler was an honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference selection.

The Giants could target Luke Wypler as a likely day-one starter on their offensive line. At21-years-old, Wypler could be both a short-term and long-term solution on Big Blue’s front line.