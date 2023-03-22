Giants showing significant interest in top WR prospect Jordan Addison

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Despite loading up on playmakers in free agency, the New York Giants are still interested in the 2023 NFL Draft’s top wide receiver prospects. In addition to having dinner with Ohio State WR prospect Jaxon- Smith-Njigba, the Giants have also been in contact with USC’s Jordan Addison.

Addison is one of the top wideouts on the draft board this offseason. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had the USC product landing with the Giants in his most recent mock draft. That possibility sounds like it could become a reality, considering New York has been in communication with the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

Giants speaking with USC WR Jordan Addison ahead of the draft

Jordan Addison spoke with the media at USC’s Pro Day on Tuesday and gave insight into which teams he has been hearing from during the pre-draft process. Addison specifically mentioned the New York Giants as the team he has heard from “most recently.”

USC WR Jordan Addison confirms that the team he’s most recently heard from leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft was the New York Giants. pic.twitter.com/hHectZcRuk — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) March 22, 2023

All 32 teams were represented at USC’s Pro Day. The Giants’ top members, like GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll, however, were busy taking another wide receiver out to dinner on Tuesday night.

Kiper Jr. said that Addison “could be a plug-and-play starter” and that drafting him is exactly how “the Giants’ passing offense can take a big step forward.” This lines up well with Pro Football Focus’s analysis where Mitch Kaiser said Addison is “as NFL-ready as it gets.”

Jordan Addison was a dominant force for Pitt in 2021 before transferring to USC in 2022. Addison totaled 1,593 receiving yards with 17 touchdowns on 100 receptions for Pitt in 2021, winning the 2021 Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the country’s most outstanding receiver.

In 2022, Addison put up 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight touchdowns for USC before declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

While he may be a pro-ready prospect due to his elite route-running skills, Addison’s main cause for concern is his size. He measured in at just 5-foot-11, 173-pounds last month during the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

This size, combined with his lack of speed (4.49s 40-yard dash) has caused some analysts to slide Addison down their draft boards. PFF recently had Addison landing with the Cleveland Browns in the second round of their three-round mock draft.

Jordan Addison is still likely to be drafted in the first round despite his underwhelming showing at the Combine. His ability to play on the outside and in the slot while separating at an elite level makes Addison a perfect fit for the Giants.