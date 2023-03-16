Should the Giants scoop up LB Myles Jack after being cut by Steelers?

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) takes the field against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants just upgraded their linebacker corps, signing Bobby Okereke to a four-year $40 million contract. But the Giants still have room for improvement and could look to add another linebacker to the fold in free agency. Veteran LB Myles Jack was just released by the Steelers Thursday morning. Jack could be a low-cost signing that makes sense for the Giants.

Should the Giants target Myles Jack in free agency?

The Steelers cut LB Myles Jack following a 2022 season in which he started 13 games in Pittsburgh’s defense. Jack posted 104 tackles this season, his third-consecutive 100+ tackle season.

2022 was Jack’s first season with Pittsburgh. Last offseason, the Steelers signed Jack to a two-year, $16 million contract. After lasting just one season with the Steelers, Myles Jack is once again a free agent.

At 27 years old, there is still plenty left in the tank for Myles Jack. The athletic linebacker was once considered a defensive playmaker during his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars. As his play has declined in recent years, Jack has made less of an impact and is likely to sign as a team’s second linebacker option this offseason.

The Giants could add Jack to fulfill that role and play alongside Bobby Okereke. Jack could be had on a low-cost, one-year deal to provide the Giants with additional depth and talent in their front seven.