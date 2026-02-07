The New York Giants are hiring Mike Bloomgren as their new offensive line coach, as first reported by NJ Advance Media’s Bob Brookover. Bloomgren, a Bill Callahan disciple and former head coach at Rice University, arrives in New York after a one-year stint with the Cleveland Browns.

For a Giants unit that ranked as PFF’s 9th-best offensive line in 2025, the hire of Bloomgren is a strategic bet on “teacher-first” coaching to ensure Andrew Thomas and John Michael Schmitz continue their All-Pro trajectories under John Harbaugh.

Giants Hire Mike Bloomgren as OL Coach

Bloomgren’s reputation was forged during a seven-year run at Stanford (2011–2017), where he served as offensive line coach and eventually offensive coordinator. During that span, Bloomgren’s front was arguably the most feared unit in college football, producing first-round picks like David DeCastro, Andrus Peat, and Outland Trophy winner Joshua Garnett.

Years Team Role Key Achievement/Note 1999–2001 Alabama Graduate Assistant 2002–2004 Catawba Co-OC / OL / ST Early development of gap-scheme roots. 2005–2006 Delta State OC / OL / ST Coached elite Division II units. 2007–2008 NY Jets Offensive Quality Control Worked under mentor Bill Callahan. 2009–2010 NY Jets Offensive Assistant Part of back-to-back AFC Title runs. 2011–2012 Stanford Run Game Coord. / OL Protected Andrew Luck; 3 BCS bowls. 2013 Stanford Offensive Coordinator Led “pro-style” attack to Pac-12 Title. 2014–2017 Stanford Assoc. HC / OC / OL Coached Christian McCaffrey to NCAA records. 2018–2024 Rice Head Coach Led Owls to back-to-back bowl games. 2025 Cleveland Offensive Line Coach Navigated O-line injury crisis. 2026–Pres. NY Giants Offensive Line Coach Hired by John Harbaugh to stabilize front.

His units were the engine behind Christian McCaffrey’s record-breaking Heisman-finalist season, consistently ranking in the top five nationally for time of possession and rushing efficiency.

By bringing Bloomgren’s expertise to New York, the Giants are attempting to create a power-rushing offense with senior assistant Greg Roman and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

The Bill Callahan Connection

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most encouraging aspect of this hire is Bloomgren’s deep-rooted connection to Bill Callahan, who many consider to be the greatest offensive line coach in modern NFL history. The two spent three seasons together with the New York Jets (2008–2010), where Bloomgren served as an offensive assistant during the era that saw the Jets reach back-to-back AFC Championships.

This Callahan connection is vital for a Giants team that is looking to stabilize the run game and pass protection in 2026. While Bloomgren’s 2025 season in Cleveland was marred by a historic rash of injuries to four out of five starters, his ability to keep a banged-up unit functional is a testament to his ability to navigate adversity.

Stabilizing the Giants’ New-Look Staff

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bloomgren replaces Carmen Bricillo, who departed for the Titans this offseason, and he inherits a room with talent but looming free-agency questions. They have cornerstone left tackle Andrew Thomas, and center John Michael Schmitz is entering his third season.

Bloomgren’s primary mission will be the development of the right side of the line, particularly if the Giants move on from veterans like Greg Van Roten in favor of younger, cheaper draft picks, and Jermaine Eluemunor, who is a free agent this offseason.

By pairing Bloomgren with Matt Nagy’s West Coast passing concepts, the Giants are building a staff that can protect Jaxson Dart while finally providing the mentality in the run game that John Harbaugh has demanded since the day he was hired.