John Harbaugh is rounding out his coaching staff with the New York Giants as he continues to surround himself with some of the top lieutenants who helped him sustain his success in Baltimore. Just days after finalizing the hire of Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator, it was reported by The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll that the Giants are bringing veteran Greg Roman onto the coaching staff.

Giants Hiring Greg Roman as Senior Offensive Assistant

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to Art Stapleton of North Jersey, Roman is joining Harbaugh’s staff under the title of a senior offensive assistant. Stapleton previously speculated that Roman could join the staff as a run game coordinator, and while that is not his official title, Roman will undoubtedly play a major role in organizing the Giants’ rushing attack.

Roman’s resume demonstrates his pedigree in orchestrating the run. During his tenure as Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator in Baltimore (2019–2022), Roman’s units routinely finished in the top three in rushing yards per game, including a historic 2019 season where the Ravens set the NFL single-season record with 3,296 rushing yards.

Roman Orchestrates an Elite Rushing Game

Credit: Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images

All throughout his career, Roman has overseen the best rushing attacks in the NFL:

Season Team Yds/G TD Rank Notes 2011 SF 127.8 14 8th NFC Championship appearance 2012 SF 155.7 17 4th Super Bowl XLVII appearance 2013 SF 137.6 18 3rd 3rd straight NFCCG 2015 BUF 152.0 19 1st Shady McCoy’s first Bills year 2016 BUF 164.4 29 1st Highest TD total for Roman 2019 BAL 206.0 21 1st NFL All-Time Record (3,296 Yds) 2020 BAL 191.9 24 1st Back-to-back No. 1 rankings 2024 LAC 110.7 11 17th Jim Harbaugh’s first year 2025 LAC 121.6 10 12th Herbert’s career high rushing Greg Roman Career Rushing Rankings

While Matt Nagy will lead the overall offensive direction, Roman’s specific expertise in heavy personnel and creative run-blocking schemes will be vital for a Giants rushing attack that finished 5th in the league last year but lacked consistent explosive output from the backfield.

Roman has a unique gift for turning athletic quarterbacks into dual-threat nightmares, a prospect that bodes well for promising young QB Jaxson Dart. In his rookie season, Dart totaled nine rushing touchdowns, which was a franchise record at the quarterback position.

Mitigating Matt Nagy’s Biggest Weakness

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Roman’s offenses historically struggle in the passing game, though, hence his eventual dismissal as the offensive coordinator of the Ravens and his recent dismissal as the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. Both Harbaugh brothers (John with the Ravens and Jim Harbaugh with the Chargers) have a great level of respect for Roman and highly value his run-coordinating expertise, even if he wasn’t able to sustain long-term success as an offensive coordinator.

Meanwhile, throughout his career as a playcaller, offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has struggled to deploy a consistently effective running game. Bringing Roman onto the staff ensures the Giants will mitigate Nagy’s biggest weakness, getting the best out of his ability to call a passing game, and allowing Roman to keep the running game in top flight.

Cam Skattebo Due for a Breakout

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

For second-year running back Cam Skattebo, the arrival of Roman is akin to a power hitter being handed a larger bat. Skattebo’s rookie season was a showcase of raw, downhill violence, as he racked up 410 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns on 101 carries in just eight games, while leading all NFL rookies in yards from scrimmage through the first half of 2025.

Roman’s history of prioritizing heavy personnel and gap-scheme blocking is a hand-in-glove fit for Skattebo’s 220-pound frame and elite 4.1 yards-after-contact. The Giants are positioning their young back for a massive Year 2 jump—one where his versatility as a pass-catcher (207 receiving yards in 2025) and his hammer mentality as a rusher on third down could easily propel him toward a massive season in the new Matt Nagy offense.