John Harbaugh is putting the finishing touches on his coaching staff as he takes over as the next head coach of the New York Giants. He made another important hire on Tuesday morning, filling in the vacant quarterbacks coach position.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Giants are hiring former Titans head coach Brian Callahan as their quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. Callahan reportedly “aced” his interview for the position, which he had on Monday.
Giants Adding Experience with Brian Callahan as QB Coach
Callahan joins a Giants coaching staff flush with experience. Harbaugh has already hired former Bears HC Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator and long-time coaching veteran Greg Roman as a senior offensive assistant.
Quarterbacks coach was one of the most crucial roles for the Giants to fill this offseason as they prepare to coach and develop promising young quarterback Jaxson Dart as he enters the second season of his career.
Callahan has a tremendous history of developing quarterbacks, most notably, Joe Burrow, who told reporters that he would “not be the player he is today” if not for Callahan’s mentorship. Callahan was the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals for five seasons from 2019 through 2023.
|Season
|Team
|Quarterback
|Pass Yds
|TD:INT
|Comp %
|Rating
|Note
|2016
|DET
|Matthew Stafford
|4,327
|24:10
|65.3%
|93.3
|Led 8 4th-quarter comebacks.
|2017
|DET
|Matthew Stafford
|4,446
|29:10
|65.7%
|99.3
|Career-high rating at the time.
|2018
|OAK
|Derek Carr
|4,049
|19:10
|68.9%
|93.9
|First 4,000-yard season of career.
|2019
|CIN
|Andy Dalton
|3,494
|16:14
|59.5%
|78.3
|Rebuilding roster; 13 starts.
|2020
|CIN
|Joe Burrow
|2,688
|13:5
|65.3%
|89.8
|10 games played (Rookie).
|2021
|CIN
|Joe Burrow
|4,611
|34:14
|70.4%
|108.3
|Led NFL in Comp %; SB LVI.
|2022
|CIN
|Joe Burrow
|4,475
|35:12
|68.3%
|100.8
|2nd Team All-Pro.
|2023
|CIN
|Joe Burrow
|2,309
|15:6
|66.8%
|91.0
|10 games played (Injury).
|2024
|TEN
|Will Levis
|2,842
|14:13
|61.2%
|82.5
|15 games played (Year 1 HC).
|2025
|TEN
|Cam Ward
|1,120
|3:4
|58.4%
|76.1
|6 games played (Rookie HC).
Quarterback performances under Brian Callahan’s coaching
Although he didn’t call plays in Cincinnati, and although he didn’t find much success as a head coach in Tennessee, there is plenty for the Giants to be excited about regarding Callahan’s experience and ability to develop quarterbacks.
Jaxson Dart flashed tremendous potential as a rookie, but he has plenty to clean up in his game before he can reach the next level. The Giants are hoping this experience trio of Nagy, Roman, and now Callahan can get him there.
