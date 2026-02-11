John Harbaugh is putting the finishing touches on his coaching staff as he takes over as the next head coach of the New York Giants. He made another important hire on Tuesday morning, filling in the vacant quarterbacks coach position.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Giants are hiring former Titans head coach Brian Callahan as their quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator. Callahan reportedly “aced” his interview for the position, which he had on Monday.

Giants Adding Experience with Brian Callahan as QB Coach

Credit: Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images, Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images, Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Callahan joins a Giants coaching staff flush with experience. Harbaugh has already hired former Bears HC Matt Nagy as offensive coordinator and long-time coaching veteran Greg Roman as a senior offensive assistant.

Quarterbacks coach was one of the most crucial roles for the Giants to fill this offseason as they prepare to coach and develop promising young quarterback Jaxson Dart as he enters the second season of his career.

Callahan has a tremendous history of developing quarterbacks, most notably, Joe Burrow, who told reporters that he would “not be the player he is today” if not for Callahan’s mentorship. Callahan was the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals for five seasons from 2019 through 2023.

Season Team Quarterback Pass Yds TD:INT Comp % Rating Note 2016 DET Matthew Stafford 4,327 24:10 65.3% 93.3 Led 8 4th-quarter comebacks. 2017 DET Matthew Stafford 4,446 29:10 65.7% 99.3 Career-high rating at the time. 2018 OAK Derek Carr 4,049 19:10 68.9% 93.9 First 4,000-yard season of career. 2019 CIN Andy Dalton 3,494 16:14 59.5% 78.3 Rebuilding roster; 13 starts. 2020 CIN Joe Burrow 2,688 13:5 65.3% 89.8 10 games played (Rookie). 2021 CIN Joe Burrow 4,611 34:14 70.4% 108.3 Led NFL in Comp %; SB LVI. 2022 CIN Joe Burrow 4,475 35:12 68.3% 100.8 2nd Team All-Pro. 2023 CIN Joe Burrow 2,309 15:6 66.8% 91.0 10 games played (Injury). 2024 TEN Will Levis 2,842 14:13 61.2% 82.5 15 games played (Year 1 HC). 2025 TEN Cam Ward 1,120 3:4 58.4% 76.1 6 games played (Rookie HC).

Quarterback performances under Brian Callahan’s coaching

Although he didn’t call plays in Cincinnati, and although he didn’t find much success as a head coach in Tennessee, there is plenty for the Giants to be excited about regarding Callahan’s experience and ability to develop quarterbacks.

Jaxson Dart flashed tremendous potential as a rookie, but he has plenty to clean up in his game before he can reach the next level. The Giants are hoping this experience trio of Nagy, Roman, and now Callahan can get him there.