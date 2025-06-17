REPORT: Giants’ defensive playbook has been ‘expanded’ this offseason

The New York Giants made major upgrades to their defense this offseason.

They signed several starters in the secondary and landed an elite pass-rushing talent at the top of the NFL Draft.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has plenty of talent at his disposal to work with this season. This influx of talent calls for schematic changes.

The Giants are expanding their defensive playbook

According to John Schmeelk of Giants.com, Bowen has already begun tinkering with the defense, expanding the playbook to maximize the new wave of incoming talent.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“I interviewed more than 20 members of the defense at Media Day, and all of the returning players expressed how the playbook has been expanded with the influx of talent this offseason,” Schmeelk wrote.

“It is easy to imagine the variable fronts Bowen can use with all the defensive linemen and edge rushers, but I am curious to see how he is going to use the secondary.”

In the secondary, veteran CB Paulson Adebo and S Jevón Holland are the standout additions. The defensive line also receives a boost with rookies Abdul Carter and Darius Alexander.

The Giants’ defense should be more creative in 2025

If there was one criticism of Bowen that stood out last season, it was the lack of creativity in his defense. His scheme was often described as “vanilla” as the Giants frequently sent a four-man pass rush and seldom sent any creative blitz packages.

That narrative should change this season. With more talent in coverage and one of the best defensive lines in the league on paper, Bowen will have the freedom to send a wide array of different blitz packages.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, the Giants ran man coverage 28.1% of the time (ranking 11th in the NFL). They ran zone coverage 63.7% of the time (21st). Those coverage splits could change this season as Bowen adjusts the scheme to match his new personnel.

An expanded playbook should come as exciting news for Giants fans. With more tools at his disposal, Bowen is working to find the best ways to maximize his talented defense. There is potential for the Giants’ defense to be an elite unit this season.