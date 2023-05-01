Report: Giants attempted to trade up for WR Zay Flowers

Nov 12, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston College Eagles receiver Zay Flowers (4) gestures to fans after scoring during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Many analysts predicted the New York Giants would take a wide receiver in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. New York did plenty of research on the draft class’s top receiving prospects, however, they ultimately landed with Maryland CB Deonte Banks in round one. However, according to a report from Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants nearly pulled off a trade for WR prospect Zay Flowers on the Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

Giants reportedly tried to trade up for WR Zay Flowers

As the Giants were picking 25th in the first round of this year’s draft, they knew landing one of the class’s top wide receivers would be a challenge. Drafting one of the class’s top WRs would have required trading up, a move that general manager Joe Schoen almost made for Boston College product Zay Flowers.

Zay Flowers was ultimately drafted 22nd overall by the Baltimore Ravens, just two picks before New York selected CB Deonte Banks. Flowers was nearly wearing Big Blue instead of purple and gold, though, as the Giants reportedly tried to trade up for him.

“Conversations with league sources indicated the Giants actively pursued opportunities to trade up, having discussions with at least one team picking in the middle of the first round,” Duggan reports. “A source from another team believes the Giants were trying to move up to land Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.”

The Giants had met with Flowers during the pre-draft process, even taking him out to dinner earlier this month. Their interest in Flowers was significant. The 22-year-old established himself as one of the top receiving prospects in the class after posting 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior season at Boston College.

Zay Flowers is capable of plays like these?



pic.twitter.com/XP9wVKZv0a — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 26, 2023

Despite their attempts to move up and draft Flowers, the Giants ultimately were unsuccessful and went the route of drafting a cornerback in Round 1 instead. New York did, however, land a top WR prospect on Day 2 of the draft.

After failing to trade up for Flowers in the first round, the Giants successfully moved up in the third round to select Jalin Hyatt. The Tennessee WR will serve as a nice consolation prize for Big Blue as he brings an element of speed to their offense that could make a significant impact during his rookie season.