Giants: How WR Jalin Hyatt can make a significant impact in 2023

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) with a catch during the NCAA college football game against Missouri on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. Ut Vs Missouri

The New York Giants landed an absolute steal in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, trading up to select Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt with the 73rd overall pick. Hyatt was previously projected as a first-round pick and frequently selected by the Giants at 25 overall in experts’ mock drafts. Considering his immense talent, there is an opportunity for Hyatt to make a significant impact during his rookie season.

How Giants WR Jalin Hyatt can make a significant impact in 2023

Hyatt brings an element of speed and explosiveness to the Giants’ offense that was previously missing. New York’s offense features an abundance of shifty receivers who primarily play in the slot. Hyatt, however, is bringing elite speed on the outside.

General Manager Joe Schoen was on the field scouting during Tennessee’s electrifying victory over Alabama in 2022, a game in which Jalin Hyatt totaled six receptions for 207 yards and five touchdowns. “You could really feel his speed,” Schoen said of Hyatt. “It’s legit 4-3.”

Hyatt was named the 2022 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner following a junior campaign in which he posted 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Vols.

Standing in at 6-foot, 176 pounds, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com describes Hyatt as a “long, slender wideout with deep speed that could force defensive coordinators to alter coverage considerations.”

Hyatt’s speed is game-changing and serves as a massive upgrade to the Giants’ receiving corps. New York’s WR room ranked dead last in the NFL in average 40-yard dash times. Adding a true burner like Hyatt to this group will change the way that defenses play the Giants.

In year one, Hyatt should make an instant impact as an outside receiver threat with deep speed. Entering the draft, the Giants had plenty of route-running slot receivers on their roster but still lacked a true outside receiving threat that could stretch the field. Expect to see Hyatt serve as this offense’s big-play specialist as a rookie.