The New York Giants made drastic improvements in 2022, clinching their first playoff berth since 2016 with a 9-7-1. The Giants improved their record by five wins after finishing the 2021 season 4-13. New head coach Brian Daboll led his squad into the Divisional Round of the postseason before being eliminated.

As the Giants were booted out of the postseason, it was apparent that there is still plenty of work for Joe Schoen to do to this roster before it is ready to compete for a championship. The Giants need to fill some big holes this offseason to make it past the divisional round.

Ranking the Giants’ biggest needs this off-season

1. Wide receiver

Darius Slayton led the Giants in receiving yards (724 yards) this season after opening training camp as the sixth receiver on the depth chart. Projected starter Kenny Golladay started just four games and was phased out of the lineup midseason. The Giants’ receiving corps is a mess and should be the first position they try to address this offseason.

The Giants will be in the market for a wide receiver this offseason as they look to give Daniel Jones more weaponry. Mock drafts frequently feature the Giants selecting a playmaker in the first round, and there is even some speculation that New York could pull off a blockbuster trade for a wide receiver.

Much of the Giants’ 2022 receiving corps will be free agents this offseason. Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, and Richie James are all impending free agents. Big Blue needs to rebuild the unit this offseason from the ground up.

2. Interior offensive line

The interior of the Giants’ offensive line struggled all season long. New York has invested heavily in the tackle positions, finding their bookends in Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal. However, both guard and the center positions have massive room for improvement.

Jon Feliciano was the Giants’ starting center in 2022. He played out a one-year contract, surrendering four sacks and 25 pressures on the season. But Feliciano is once again an unrestricted free agent, leaving the Giants with a decision to make. They could extend Feliciano, or they could look to upgrade through free agency or the draft.

The Giants had a revolving door at left guard this season. Nick Gates and Ben Bredeson rotated in that position after the projected Week One starter, Shane Lemieux, suffered an injury that kept him sidelined for the majority of the season. Left guard is one of the biggest positions of need for the Giants. They need to find new talent at the position this offseason.

Right guard was not much better for Big Blue. Veteran lineman Mark Glowinski was signed last offseason and started every game for the Giants in 2022. However, Glowinski struggled immensely, letting up five sacks and 37 pressures. Though he is still under contract through the 2024 season, the Giants should not let Mark Glowinski prevent them from finding more talent at right guard this offseason.

3. Linebacker

The Giants struggled to stop the run this season with an inability to finish the play at the second level. New York’s linebacker corps was devoid of talent, starting waiver-wire and practice squad signings come the postseason.

New York Giants 2022 Linebacker PFF Grades:

Jarrad Davis: 68.1

Landon Collins: 65.0

Jaylon Smith: 56.0

Micah McFadden: 38.7

Tae Crowder: 29.6

Not a single linebacker on the Giants’ roster graded in the 70s during the 2022 season according to Pro Football Focus. Linebacker was arguably the Giants’ biggest weakness on defense this season. This is a position the Giants could address in free agency or even as early as the first round of the NFL Draft.