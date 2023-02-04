Should the Giants try to trade for Bengals WR Tee Higgins?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is unable to hold onto a pass under pressure from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) in the third quarter during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Bengals advanced to the Divisional round of the playoffs with a 24-17 win over the Ravens. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Afc Wild Card Jan 15 302 Syndication The Enquirer

The New York Giants will be in the market for a new wide receiver this offseason. The Giants hold the 25th pick in the NFL Draft which could be used to select a rookie playmaker, but they could also look to add a receiver via trade. In recent years, NFL teams have made blockbuster trades for wide receivers like AJ Brown and Stefon Diggs.

New York could be next as they look to get a primary wide receiver that will propel Daniel Jones to take that next step. This offseason, that wide receiver could be Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals. Higgins “could be traded” this offseason and the Giants seem to be a reasonable landing spot.

Bengals WR Tee Higgins “could be traded” this offseason

According to Paul Dehner of the Athletic, Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins “could be traded” for a top draft pick if the team can’t reach an extension with him this offseason. The money Higgins is asking for is described as “outrageous.”

The New York Giants could be a potential landing spot for Tee Higgins. Big Blue has a need at wide receiver and additional draft capital to make the deal. Trading for the Bengals wide receiver will not be cheap, though, as he is coming off his second-straight season with at least 1000 receiving yards. Higgins has racked up 148 receptions, 2120 yards, and 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

Proposing a mock trade where the Giants land Tee Higgins:

Considering other blockbuster wide receiver trades made around the NFL in recent years, a trade for Tee Higgins could look like this:

Giants receive: WR Tee Higgins

Bengals receive: Giants’ 2023 first-round pick (25th overall), 2023 third-round pick (100th overall)

The Giants could use the 25th overall pick on a rookie wide receiver or as a trade piece to acquire a more established veteran NFL wide receiver in Tee Higgins. While Higgins might be the more established player, that will require the Giants to pay him the new contract that he is seeking. A deal for Higgins could exceed $20 million per year, which might be difficult for the Giants to afford considering they are planning to extend Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley this offseason.