Pressure is on Giants’ franchise left tackle to stay healthy in 2025

The New York Giants have a franchise left tackle in Andrew Thomas — when he is on the field. But staying healthy and getting on the field has been a major challenge for Thomas over the last two seasons.

Entering the 2025 season, Thomas is still in recovery. He is hoping to be ready for the start of the regular season, though that is not a guarantee. But the Giants need Thomas healthy, not just for the start, but for the duration of the 2025 season.

Andrew Thomas is being held back by injuries

Thomas ranked No. 10 in the NFL among all offensive tackles in a recent survey by ESPN, which is voted on by league executives, coaches, and scouts.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

“He was trending into the elite before the injury,” a veteran AFC personnel evaluator said, per ESPN. “They were almost writing him off (in New York) early on but he’s blossomed.”

Thomas played in only six games last season. He underwent season-ending surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury. Thomas and the Giants’ offensive line were performing well before he went down with the injury.

Without Thomas on the field, the Giants’ offensive line struggled to maintain its shape. Ultimately, the struggles of the unit’s past persisted.

The Giants need Thomas to stay healthy in 2025

In 2025, the Giants desperately need Thomas to stay healthy. Since he signed his lofty five-year, $117.5 million contract extension in the 2023 offseason, Thomas has played in only 16 games, missing 18 across two seasons.

As a result, the Giants’ pass protection has been poor, their run-blocking has struggled, and their offense has been stagnant.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

If Thomas is unable to stay healthy in 2025, his future with the team could be called into question. The Giants have invested a lot of money into their franchise left tackle to reliably protect the quarterback’s blindside.

But, due to Thomas’s injury struggles, they have not seen a return on this investment. They need to see returns in 2025.