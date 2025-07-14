Giants’ ‘crowded’ running back room could stunt second-year rusher’s breakout

The New York Giants have a promising young talent in their backfield in second-year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. The Giants drafted Tracy in the fifth round of last year’s draft, and he surprisingly burst onto the scene as the starter by Week 5.

After totaling over 1,000 all-purpose yards last season, the goal for Tracy in 2025 is clear: surpass 1,000 rushing yards alone. Entering the second season of his career, and his first as the full-time starter from Week 1, the feat should be his primary goal. However, standing in his way are his own teammates.

The Giants’ backfield has become crowded

The Giants added even more talent to their backfield this offseason, creating a crowded room of running backs for Tracy to compete alongside and against. Tracy stole the starting job away from Devin Singletary last season, who still continued to play a role as the second running back, and is expected to remain on the roster in 2025.

However, now featured in the backfield as well is fourth-round rookie Cam Skattebo. With three mouths to feed, it might be difficult for any one of the Giants’ running backs to receive enough carries to cross 1,000 rushing yards.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has flashed 1,000-yard rusher potential

Across the final 13 games of the season (once Tracy was named the starter), he averaged 62.3 rushing yards per game. That average spread out across 17 games projects a total of 1,059 rushing yards.

He ultimately finished the season with 839 yards and five touchdowns rushing, with 284 yards and one touchdown receiving (1,123 total yards).

Tracy has already demonstrated that he has the ability to cross the 1,000-yard rushing threshold — he just needs the opportunity. But his opportunity might be limited.

The Giants’ rushing attack should benefit from added talent

Although the addition of Skattebo might stunt Tracy’s individual breakout, it should spark the breakout of the Giants’ rushing attack. Tracy, Skattebo, and Singletary can all stay fresh, share the workload, and attack defenses in a variety of ways.

The Giants might not have a 1,000-yard rusher this season as they split the workload among their three running backs. However, they could wind up with two running backs surpassing 1,000 all-purpose yards.

Both Tracy and Skattebo are dynamic and versatile threats who can challenge defenses as runners and receivers out of the backfield. Singletary brings veteran experience and tackle-breaking abilities to the backfield as well.

The Giants’ backfield is versatile, dynamic, and deep. This season, Tracy should lead a rushing attack that is more stable and is capable of breaking explosive runs into a productive campaign.