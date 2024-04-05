PFF predicts Giants will take ‘explosive’ LSU wideout with No. 6 pick in the draft

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants could land an elite wide receiver prospect with the No. 6 pick in this year’s draft. The Giants need to add a playmaker to the lineup, and the draft class’s top wide receiver prospects should still be on the board when New York is on the clock.

A popular pick for the Giants in mock drafts has been LSU WR Malik Nabers. Wide receiver is the betting favorite for Big Blue’s first pick in this year’s draft. Pro Football Focus’s Arjun Menon recently put together a mock draft based on the betting market’s trends and predicted that Nabers would land with the Giants.

Giants Take LSU’s Malik Nabers in PFF’s Market-Implied Mock Draft

In Menon’s “Market-Implied” mock draft, which was inspired by the betting markets, he assigned Nabers to New York with the No. 6 overall pick:

“The Malik Nabers smoke has continued to build through the pre-draft cycle, and after his stellar pro day, some believe he could go before Marvin Harrison Jr.,” Menon wrote. “While the betting markets don’t seem to buy that notion just yet, Nabers still holds a place in the top 10. The Giants here, hopefully, find their most explosive wide receiver since another former LSU draft pick in Odell Beckham Jr.”

What would Nabers bring to the Giants?

Nabers is among the best wide receiver prospects to come out of the NCAA in recent years. He dominated the SEC for the LSU Tigers in 2023, racking up 89 receptions for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. PFF has him ranked as their No. 2 wide receiver in this class and their No. 4 overall prospect on their Big Board.

The Giants have not had a 1,000-yard receiver in their lineup since Odell Beckham Jr. crossed the threshold all the way back in 2018. Nabers could quickly end that drought if brought to Big Blue. He is an every-level receiving threat with elite athleticism and secure hands. Regardless of who would be throwing him the football, Nabers would be the Giants’ most dangerous playmaker from Week 1 of the 2024 season.