Could the New York Giants go from worst to first?

Despite a dismal 2025 campaign that saw New York finish with a 4-13 record, things are beginning to look up for Big Blue. They made a splash with the hiring of head coach John Harbaugh this offseason and, despite their disappointing season, they had several young players flash their potential.

The future is bright in the Big Apple, and it’s not just Giants fans who think they could have a 2026 turnaround reminiscent of the turnarounds seen recently from the Patriots, Bears, Seahawks, and Jaguars in 2025.

Giants Named Potential Contenders for 2026 Season by PFF

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

“The Giants aren’t full-fledged contenders yet, but they are clearly trending upward,” PFF’s Thomas Valentine wrote.

The Giants were one of three “potential contenders” listed on Valentine’s list entering the 2026 offseason. Valentine pointed to the “statement” hiring of Harbaugh as well as the young talent on the roster as reasons for optimism.

“Ultimately, though, the Giants’ trajectory hinges on the development of quarterback Jaxson Dart (68.4 PFF grade, 27th among quarterbacks). The 2025 No. 25 overall pick flashed playmaking ability as a rookie, showing he can create when structure breaks down. But the Giants must do more to support him this offseason,” Valentine argued.

Dart is the key to the Giants’ success entering 2026. As a rookie, Dart flashed potential that had scouts, analysts, and legendary players comparing him to the likes of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

He finished his rookie campaign with 24 total touchdowns (15 passing and nine rushing) with just five interceptions across just 12 starts. He went 4-8 in those starts, and the Giants went 0-5 in the games he didn’t play in, demonstrating his value and importance to their success.

Can Jaxson Dart and John Harbaugh Spark a Quick Turnaround?

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Much of the Giants’ failure in 2025 can be attributed to the overwhelming number of injuries they sustained over the course of the season. Key stars such as Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo will return in 2026, offering even more optimism entering the season:

“Injuries played a role in 2025. Malik Nabers (71.9 PFF grade), Cam Skattebo (80.5) and Andrew Thomas (90.3) all missed time. Even so, New York needs another infusion of offensive talent and additional help in the secondary,” Valentined argued.

There is work to be done, though. The Giants do need to surround Dart with more playmakers, and their secondary does need some help.

That is where the No. 5 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft will come in handy. With that selection, the Giants can go a number of ways, including adding a secondary piece in Ohio State S Caleb Downs, or adding a dynamic playmaker with his Buckeyes teammate, WR Carnell Tate.

Every year, a couple of teams in the NFL manage to bounce back and go from worst to first. Those teams have a common denominator: a rising star quarterback breaking out.

If Jaxson Dart can have his breakout in 2026, the Giants will be positioned for contention much sooner than expected.