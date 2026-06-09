Patrick Ricard is not here to make the Giants fun.

He is here to make them annoying. There is a difference, and honestly, it might be exactly what this offense needs. John Harbaugh does not need Jaxson Dart throwing 40 times every Sunday while the protection leaks, the run game disappears, and the rookie quarterback has to carry the whole operation like a broken shopping cart.

Ricard is the clearest clue about what the Giants want to become: heavier, more patient, more physical, and probably a little ugly. If it works, nobody is going to care how it looks.

Ricard is a walking identity tell

Ricard checks in at 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, which is absurd for a fullback in today’s NFL. He is also a six-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro, and spent nine years in Baltimore with Harbaugh before following him to East Rutherford.

The money makes the message even clearer. A two-year, $7.63 million deal is not a casual fullback signing. It is a real investment in a role most teams barely use.

The Giants are not trying to hide the plan. Ricard gives them a way to build heavier looks, lean into 21 and 22 personnel, and force defenses to decide whether they want to match size or stay light and risk getting shoved around.

Dart benefits if the Giants stay stubborn

The entire point is to change the down-and-distance math. A young quarterback’s life looks completely different on second-and-4 than it does on second-and-10, and Ricard exists to help create more of the former.

He can lead through the hole, seal an edge, clean up a backside defender, or help sell play action by making every heavy formation feel like a real run threat. The best version of this offense does not ask Dart to be Superman. It asks him to be efficient after the ground game forces defenses to respect the line of scrimmage.

The offensive line experiment matters so much for that exact reason. Ricard can make a good run game nastier, but he cannot fix a front that gets knocked backward.

Pretty football is not the goal

The Giants have spent years trying to talk themselves into cleaner offensive futures. Harbaugh’s version feels more blunt. Run the ball, protect the quarterback, shorten the game, and make defenses deal with a 300-pound fullback before they get to tee off on Dart.

That does not mean the passing game disappears. Matt Nagy still has to build answers off play action, motion, and spacing. The difference is that Ricard gives the offense a physical base instead of another empty promise.

This will not be everyone’s favorite style. It might even look boring some weeks. But if the Giants start closing games by leaning on people instead of begging Dart to bail them out late, Ricard will look less like a niche signing and more like the first real tell of the Harbaugh era.