Following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, the Giants secured one of the most intriguing undrafted free agents on the market by signing Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada. Big Blue has placed a new emphasis on special teams this offseason after hiring head coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh cut his teeth as a special teams coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1998 to 2006 before an 18-year run as the Baltimore Ravens’ head coach. Throughout his tenure in Baltimore, Harbaugh consistently possessed one of the best special teams units in football. This offseason, the Giants signed former Ravens All-Pro punter Jordan Stout, former Dolphins All-Pro kicker Jason Sanders, and have now injected some youth into the unit with Zvada.

Dominic Zvada Has a Collegiate Resume of Precision and Power

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Zvada took to social media this week to post a video of himself casually drilling a 70-yard field goal, showcasing the kind of elite leg strength that could redefine the Giants’ scoring range under John Harbaugh.

Zvada’s social media display wasn’t just a practice-field fluke; his collegiate stats back up the “big leg” narrative. In his 2024 and 2025 seasons at Michigan, Zvada was a foundational piece of the Wolverines’ scoring attack.

He connected on a Big Ten-leading 95.5% of his field goals (21-of-22) in 2024 while also going 26-of-27 on extra points. His 21 field goals as a junior included 7-for-7 from 50-plus yards. His connect rate on field goals took a dip in 2025, as Zvada went just 17-of-25 (68.0%) as a senior, but he still knocked in 100% of his extra point attempts (43-of-43).

Zvada went 8-of-12 from 40-plus yards in 2025. From 50-plus yards, he converted one of two attempts in 2025. He has a career total of over 350 points across four seasons (2022-2023 at Arkansas State, 2024-2025 at Michigan).

The Battle for the Giants’ Kicker Job

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Zvada enters a training camp competition that is suddenly one of the most crowded on the roster. He will be squaring off against veteran Jason Sanders and Ben Sauls for the starting nod. While Sanders brings the veteran experience that John Harbaugh typically favors, he missed the entire 2025 season with an injury. Sauls, meanwhile, went 8-of-8 as a rookie for the Giants.

The door is cracked for a challenger with a higher ceiling to take over the Giants’ starting kicker job. Zvada’s youth and affordable contract offer the Giants a chance to improve on special teams if he can prove to be just as reliable as the veterans during the summer.

Stealing the Starting Job

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The path to the 53-man roster for an undrafted kicker is steep, but if Zvada continues to demonstrate the range seen in his 70-yard viral clip, he provides the Giants with a strategic advantage in late-game scenarios that Sanders simply can’t match at this stage of his career. Having a kicker who can reliably put points on the board from the logos is a luxury the Giants can’t pass up. If Zvada connects on his attempts consistently throughout the summer, he could steal the job and be the kicker trotting out for Week 1.