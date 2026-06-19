When Odell Beckham Jr. signed back with the Giants, the initial read was reasonable: a low-cost reunion, a veteran presence for a young receiver room, a storyline tied to a generation of Giants fans who grew up watching him make circus catches at MetLife Stadium.

But since Gunner Olszewski tore his Achilles during OTA practice, and with Malik Nabers’ Week 1 availability genuinely uncertain, what looked like a sentimental roster move might become a structural necessity.

What can the Giants expect from a 33-year-old OBJ?

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The Giants are not counting on a 33-year-old returning to thousand-yard form. His nine catches for 55 yards and zero touchdowns across nine games with the Miami Dolphins in 2024 settled that question before he was even signed. What the organization needs from OBJ is more specific: credible depth in a depleted WR room, reliable route running when Nabers and others are unavailable, and enough production on a 1-year, $1.3 million deal to justify a spot on the 53-man roster.

Whether he can clear that bar is the only real question worth answering before Harbaugh cuts his first training camp roster.

What the Contract Actually Signals

Beckham signed a deal that qualifies for the veteran salary benefit and carries $0 guaranteed, per Spotrac. He will have to compete for a roster spot in Harbaugh’s first training camp, not walk into one.

For a front office that signed Darnell Mooney on a deal worth up to $10 million and Calvin Austin III on a deal worth up to $4.5 million, Beckham’s contract is a fraction of the room’s total investment and carries no cap risk if he does not make the team.

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Beckham joined the Ravens in November 2023 and worked under Harbaugh during that playoff run, and both sides came away with mutual respect. Harbaugh brought him in for a workout this spring, liked what he saw, and put the deal together. That history is the most important data point in understanding why the Giants moved on Beckham now rather than waiting for a player with a more recent production track record.

The Production the Numbers Actually Show

In eight regular-season games with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Beckham posted 27 receptions, 305 yards, and five touchdowns, the last extended stretch where he looked like a quality secondary receiver in an NFL offense. He then tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI in February 2022, missed the entire 2022 season, had a limited 2023 stint in Baltimore, and resurfaced with the Dolphins in 2024 with dismal results.

Season Team G Rec Yds TD 2020 Browns 7 23 319 3 2021 Rams 8 27 305 5 2022 — — ACL recovery — — 2023 Ravens Limited — — — 2024 Dolphins 9 9 55 0

Miami gave Beckham 18 targets over those nine games before releasing him in December 2024, six weeks before the regular season ended. Nine catches on 18 targets represents a 50 percent catch rate with nearly no yards-per-target production, a profile the Dolphins judged was not worth carrying into the stretch run.

The Giants knew all of this and signed him anyway in June, because at $1.3 million with no guarantee, the math on the downside risk is essentially zero.

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What the Injury Context Changed

Gunner Olszewski tore his Achilles during OTA practice in late May, ending his 2026 season before it began. He had been slotted into a slot-heavy role that would have given the Giants a quick-twitch option underneath and a proven contributor on special teams.

The injury made Olszewski the third Giants player to suffer an Achilles tear this offseason, joining defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and undrafted rookie Thaddeus Dixon. Beckham is not a direct positional replacement for Olszewski, whose game was built around the slot and return duties, but his loss thinned a WR room that was already carrying a major uncertainty at WR1 with Malik Nabers’ Week 1 status still in doubt.

Darnell Mooney projects as the WR2, Calvin Austin III takes the slot, and rookie third-round pick Malachi Fields has been taking first-team reps throughout minicamp with Nabers and Darius Slayton sidelined, showing enough in the red zone that the Giants may have a genuine starter-quality option arriving ahead of schedule. Slayton is also working through a core muscle injury.

JuJu Smith-Schuster and Braxton Berrios joined on low-cost deals alongside Beckham, forming a veteran depth layer that is inexpensive by design.

What the Giants Are Asking Him to Do

Compete in training camp, hold a roster spot on merit, and give Dart a credible late-down option when Mooney and Austin are accounted for — that is the entire ask for Beckham in 2026. At 33, with two ACL tears in his file and a Miami washout in recent memory, asking for anything beyond that would be operating on mythology rather than evidence.

If Nabers clears medically and takes the field September 13 against the Cowboys, Beckham stays a depth piece and nothing more. If Nabers misses the opener, everyone in this WR room needs to play above their baseline, and OBJ’s credibility as a professional option off the bench becomes significantly more load-bearing.

His minicamp work was described as encouraging, and Harbaugh’s belief in him is genuine. Whether that belief holds through August is a different question. Beckham will either answer it on the field in Harbaugh’s first training camp or get cut before the preseason ends.