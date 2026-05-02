The New York Giants’ 2026 offseason has been defined by John Harbaugh’s obsession with winning the trenches, but while the headlines have focused on first-round addition Francis Mauigoa, a quieter battle could be brewing at the heart of the offensive line.

John Michael Schmitz is entering a high-stakes contract year, and while he’s been a stable presence, the average quality he provides might no longer be enough to satisfy a coaching staff looking for elite execution.

Enter Marcus Mbow: the versatile, second-year player who is currently slated as the swing tackle but possesses the physical tools that have fans and analysts project could make him a quality competitor at the center position.

Can JMS be the Giants’ Long-Term Center?

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According to PFF, Schmitz earned a 60.5 overall grade in 2025, ranking 29th among 40 qualified centers, while allowing 14 total pressures and only one sack across 788 offensive snaps. While his pressure numbers were essentially cut in half compared to 2024, he remains a middle-of-the-pack starter who struggles to reach the game-changer status

John Harbaugh typically demands from his interior offensive line.

With Schmitz set to become a free agent after the 2026 season, the Giants are facing a buy or sell crossroads; if he doesn’t take a massive leap in his contract year, the team will almost certainly look for a replacement to anchor the line long-term.

Also Read:The NY Giants need to make one more critical signing this offseason

The Sneaky Challenger: Marcus Mbow

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While Francis Mauigoa is expected to slide inside to guard, the most fascinating development on the bench is the growth of 2025 fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow. Mbow was one of the biggest steals of last year’s draft. Although he primarily functioned as a swing tackle in 13 games last fall, his history at Purdue suggests he is a positional chameleon. At 6’5″ and 300 pounds, he is a bit undersized for the tackle position, but could be built perfectly to excel at center.

In the past, Mbow has expressed his willingness to compete at any and all of the five positions on the offensive line, including center. His heavy hands and explosive get-off have led many to believe his ultimate home is in the interior.

If Mbow can add the necessary power to his frame, his superior athleticism could make him a legitimate threat to Schmitz’s job security as the summer progresses, if they cross-train him at center.

Schematic Fit and the Harbaugh Philosophy

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Ultimately, this competition will be decided by who fits Harbaugh’s physical identity on offense more seamlessly. Schmitz is a technician who excels in zone-blocking, but Mbow might offer the raw physicality that defines a Harbaugh-led unit.

In 2025, Mbow showed flashes of potential when filling in for injured starters, and with Andrew Thomas finally anchored by a competent supporting cast, the center spot is the last piece of the puzzle. If Schmitz stumbles early in training camp, don’t be surprised if the coaching staff experiments with Mbow over the ball. It’s a sneaky competition that could completely reshape the Giants’ offensive line before Week 1 even kicks off.