The NY Giants have spent years waiting for Jalin Hyatt’s speed to turn into a real offensive role. That patience may be running thin.

Hyatt still has the one trait coaches never want to give away. He can run. The problem is that speed alone is getting harder to justify on a roster that added more receiver competition and has a young quarterback who needs reliable targets, not just theoretical vertical threats.

If Hyatt does not flash during OTAs and training camp, the Giants may finally stop waiting on the idea of what he could become.

The production has not matched the speed

Hyatt’s 2025 season was almost nonexistent from a production standpoint. He finished with five catches for 35 yards. That is not enough for a former third-round pick entering a crucial roster summer.

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Hyatt’s rookie season at least offered flashes. The last two years have made his path harder to defend. The Giants have changed coaching staffs, changed offensive direction, added new pass catchers, and still have not gotten consistent value from one of the fastest players on the roster.

That is why the conversation has shifted from role expansion to roster survival.

The receiver room is less forgiving now

Hyatt is among the players on the Giants’ roster bubble after the team’s offseason additions. That should not be surprising.

Malik Nabers is the clear top option when healthy. Darnell Mooney was signed to be a legitimate WR2. Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin, Malachi Fields, and Gunner Olszewski all complicate the math in different ways. Some offer more offensive polish. Others offer more special teams value.

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That last point is the issue for Hyatt.

Hyatt’s limited special teams impact hurts his path to the 53-man roster. For a depth receiver, that matters. If a player is not starting, not producing on offense, and not helping in the kicking game, the roster argument becomes much harder.

The Giants can like Hyatt’s speed and still decide they need more from the final receiver spots.

Camp may decide whether the idea survives

There is still a way for Hyatt to change the conversation. His speed remains real, and the Giants’ offense could use a field-stretcher who forces safeties to respect the top of the defense. But he has to show more than that now.

Hyatt needs to prove he can win within the structure of the offense, not only on designed deep shots. He needs sharper routes, stronger timing with Jaxson Dart, and enough consistency to make the coaching staff believe the payoff is finally coming.

That is a lot to ask from a player who barely made an impact last season.

The Giants do not have to make a decision today. They do, however, have enough receiver depth to make this summer uncomfortable. If Hyatt does not turn speed into real camp production, his roster spot may become less about patience and more about whether the Giants still believe there is something worth waiting for.