The New York Giants are seeking wide receiver depth after losing veteran playmaker Gunner Olszewski to a season-ending Achilles tear last week. The team is holding a workout on Monday, June 1st, featuring several high-profile veteran wideouts.

Odell Beckham Jr, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Braxton Berrios, and Anthony Miller are among those who will be working out for the Giants on Monday morning, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Veteran Wideout 2025 Team / Context Career Receptions Career Touchdowns Return/ Special Teams Experience Odell Beckham Jr. DNP in 2025 (MIA in ’24) 575 60 Minimal JuJu Smith-Schuster Kansas City Chiefs 436 31 Minimal Braxton Berrios Houston Texans (4 Games) 134 6 Elite (All-Pro) Anthony Miller Baltimore Ravens Depth 140 12 Moderate

The Giants could reunite with Odell Beckham Jr.

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The most electric name on the Monday morning call sheet is undeniably Odell Beckham Jr. The two sides have been flirting with a reunion for months now. This is Beckham’s second workout with the Giants this offseason. He also appeared at the Brian Burns Charity Softball Game over the weekend, where he was seen chatting with Giants QB Jaxson Dart and WR Malik Nabers.

Beckham hasn’t seen game action since his brief, 9-reception, 56-yard stint with the Dolphins in 2024, electing to sit out the entire 2025 season to fully recover his physical baseline. Despite the extensive layoff, OBJ still boasts 575 career receptions and 59 touchdowns, bringing an elite level of situational route-running, downfield tracking, and reliable hands that could stabilize a young passing attack.

For the Giants, the intrigue lies in a low-cost, high-reward reunion; if Beckham has preserved even a fraction of his late-career separation ability, he could serve as a vital safety blanket for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart while Malik Nabers ramps up his workload. Plus, his experiences previously playing in New York could allow him to serve as a mentor to the young stars on the Giants’ roster, such as Nabers and Dart.

JuJu Smith-Schuster could reunite with OC Matt Nagy

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If the Giants are prioritizing schematic familiarity, JuJu Smith-Schuster emerges as an incredibly logical target. The former Pro Bowler spent the last two seasons operating directly under new Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy in Kansas City, culminating in a 2025 regular season where he registered 33 receptions for 345 yards and one touchdown as a heavy-handed slot specialist.

At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Smith-Schuster’s game is built on middle-of-the-field toughness and an ability to uncover against zone shells—traits that seamlessly complement Nagy’s heavy play-action passing concepts.

His intimate understanding of Nagy’s preferred verbiage means he could bypass the traditional summer learning curve, giving the Giants a plug-and-play possession receiver from Day 1.

Braxton Berrios offers valuable special teams upside

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While others offer more offensive name recognition, Braxton Berrios provides the most direct mathematical solution to the devastating loss of Gunner Olszewski. Berrios is a former first-team All-Pro return specialist who carries an elite 24.9-yard career kickoff return average alongside an impressive 11.3-yard career punt return mark.

Though a knee injury limited him to just four game appearances with the Texans in 2025—where he caught 6 passes for 37 yards—his historical value on special teams is exactly what John Harbaugh values most.

With the Giants desperately needing to solidify their special teams, Berrios’s capability to handle dual-return duties while providing gadget-play utility in the slot makes him the most functionally necessary option at the workout on Monday morning.

Anthony Miller could reunite with John Harbaugh

The dark horse of the morning workout is Anthony Miller, a former second-round draft choice who brings a distinct brand of blue-collar, Baltimore familiarity to the table. Miller spent the last two seasons embedded on the Baltimore Ravens’ depth chart, where he worked directly within the organization’s overarching culture before being released at the tail end of the 2025 preseason following a 4-catch, 55-yard performance against Dallas.

With 140 career receptions and 12 touchdowns to his credit, Miller is a crisp route runner who excels at creating late separation on short-to-intermediate crossing routes.

John Harbaugh’s familiarity with him from their shared time in Baltimore will be valuable. However, considering Miller failed to make Harbaugh’s roster last summer, it seems unlikely he will be the pick from this workout.

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