The New York Giants can talk all they want about speed on defense, but Tremaine Edmunds is the piece who can make that speed easier to trust.

I like the Arvell Reese upside as much as anybody, but Edmunds is the adult in the middle of this thing. He is the stabilizing MIKE, the length in passing lanes, and the player who can keep the defense from turning into a bunch of athletes chasing ghosts.

Former Bears reporter Scott Bair told Big Blue View that Edmunds “could really be beneficial” for the Giants, and the reasoning was pretty clear: size, processing, blitz ability, and enough coverage range to handle tight ends.

Edmunds gives the Giants a different shape

Edmunds’ frame changes throws over the middle. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds, though Bair described him as even bigger, and that kind of wingspan can make easy windows feel a lot tighter.

That matters for Dennard Wilson’s defense. The Giants want to be aggressive, but aggression only works if the middle of the field does not turn into free grass behind the pressure. Edmunds can help close those windows, communicate the front, and let Reese play fast next to him.

The 2025 profile was mixed, which keeps the conversation honest. Edmunds posted a 66.4 overall grade, with an 81.3 run-defense mark and a 52.1 coverage grade. The run-defense piece is exactly what the Giants needed after too many soft stretches inside. The coverage number is the part Wilson has to clean up or protect with usage.

The contract raises the standard

The Giants did not pay for a passenger. Edmunds’ three-year, $36 million deal with $23.7 million guaranteed makes him one of the pressure points on the defense, even if the rookie and the edge rushers pull more headlines.

His job is less flashy than Reese’s. Reese can be moved around, sent through gaps, dropped into space, and weaponized as the chaos piece. Edmunds has to make the whole thing organized enough for that chaos to help instead of hurt.

The cheat-code idea starts there. A long, smart MIKE who can blitz, run fit, and shrink passing lanes gives Wilson freedom. He can rotate safeties more aggressively, disguise pressure, and force quarterbacks to throw over bodies instead of into clean grass.

The Giants have had linebackers who can hit. They have had linebackers who can run. They have not consistently had a middle-field presence with this combination of size and experience.

If Edmunds plays closer to the run-defense grade and the coverage rebounds, the Giants’ defense gets a lot less friendly between the hashes. Reese may be the fun part of the pairing, but Edmunds is the piece who can make it work every down.