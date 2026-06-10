The panic surrounding Malik Nabers’ offseason knee cleanup procedure was palpable, threatening to cast a dark cloud over the New York Giants’ summer program.

After tearing his ACL and lateral meniscus in Week 4 of the 2025 season, the 22-year-old alpha receiver recently underwent a secondary procedure to remove scar tissue, prompting rampant speculation that he would begin the 2026 campaign on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

However, Giants general manager Joe Schoen definitively extinguished those fears on Monday.

Giants GM Joe Schoen thinks Malik Nabers will play Week 1

Speaking to Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein, Schoen delivered the exact vote of confidence the fanbase and coaching staff needed:

“I still think he’ll be fine Week 1,” Schoen told Epstein. “So we’ll see. He’s trending in the right direction. Again, these things take time, so it’s not instant. Every patient is different.”

The declaration indicates Nabers is further along in his rehabilitation timeline than the public realized, fundamentally shifting the outlook for a critical season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Navigating the Rehab Timeline

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rehabilitating a torn ACL is rarely a linear process, especially when compounded by the lateral meniscus repair Nabers required following his devastating injury against the Los Angeles Chargers last September. The recent cleanup surgery understandably triggered alarm bells regarding his early-season availability.

Yet, the front office is operating with measured optimism. Schoen noted to Epstein that Nabers is “trending in the right direction,” emphasizing that while the process isn’t instant, the primary goal remains locking him in for the September 13th prime-time clash against Dallas.

An Insulated Receiver Room

Credit: Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images, Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images, Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The sheer volume of the Giants’ offseason wide receiver acquisitions heavily fueled the narrative that Nabers was destined to miss significant time. The front office aggressively restocked the position, executing a comprehensive overhaul of the receiver room.

By retaining veteran Darius Slayton, drafting Malachi Fields in the third round, and signing a slew of battle-tested targets—including Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Calvin Austin III, Braxton Berrios, and Darnell Mooney—the Giants essentially constructed a high-floor safety net.

However, rather than signaling a pessimistic outlook on Nabers, these moves represent smart roster economics. The Giants simply bought enough insurance to ensure the offense remains structurally sound and highly productive, regardless of who is split out wide.

The Engine of the Offense

Even with an insulated supporting cast, there is no replicating the sheer gravitational pull Nabers commands on a football field. Before his injury derailed his 2025 campaign, Nabers was terrorizing secondaries, highlighted by a dominant nine-catch, 167-yard, two-touchdown eruption against Dallas in Week 2.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

He was on pace for over 1,400 receiving yards, building upon a rookie season where he racked up 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns despite a highly volatile quarterback situation. Taking that caliber of game-breaking speed out of the lineup fundamentally simplifies life for opposing defensive coordinators.

Having him back on the grass forces defenses to declare their intentions, drawing consistent double coverage and naturally creating massive schematic voids to exploit.

Setting the Stage for Dallas

Ultimately, the Giants’ competitive ceiling in 2026 hinges on their ability to stress defenses vertically, and Nabers is the undisputed key to that philosophy. Schoen’s candid remarks effectively draw a line in the sand: the noise surrounding June minicamps is irrelevant as long as the star wideout is in uniform when the lights come on against the Cowboys. By aggressively insulating the roster with premium veteran depth, the front office has afforded Nabers the luxury of a frictionless recovery. But make no mistake—if the 22-year-old phenom is cleared for takeoff in Week 1, the Giants instantly possess the offensive firepower required to dictate terms in the fiercely competitive NFC East.