The New York Giants’ signing of TE Isaiah Likely was a maneuver that signals a total shift in offensive identity. Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh handed the 25-year-old playmaker a three-year, $40 million contract (with incentives reaching $47.5 million), effectively making him the third-highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

It is a staggering valuation for a player who has spent his career in the shadow of Mark Andrews and has yet to eclipse the 500-yard mark in a single season. However, Harbaugh isn’t looking at the box score; he’s looking at a chess piece that can move around the offense and become QB Jaxson Dart’s most reliable weapon.

The Stats vs. The Salary Gap

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

On paper, the discrepancy between Likely’s production and his new paycheck is jarring. In 2025, Likely recorded just 27 receptions for 307 yards and a single touchdown—career lows across the board. He has never surpassed his 2024 peak of 477 yards, which some argue as evidence that he may be a high-end backup rather than a franchise cornerstone.

Yet, the Giants are betting on a massive statistical eruption, viewing him as more of a replacement for Wan’Dale Robinson as a slot receiver than an upgrade of Theo Johnson at tight end. By paying him $13.3 million annually, they are banking on the idea that Likely was simply a victim of volume in a Ravens offense that prioritized Andrews and a heavy ground game.

John Harbaugh’s Vote of Confidence

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

John Harbaugh wasted no time defending the investment at the NFL’s Annual Meeting. Harbaugh noted that Likely’s lack of gaudy numbers in Baltimore was a byproduct of the “supporting cast” rather than a lack of ability.

“I’m certain he’s going to be able to put up the numbers, the stats,” Harbaugh told the media (h/t NBC Sports). “That wasn’t the thing in Baltimore because of the supporting cast.”

It was hard for the Ravens to carve out targets for Likely in an offense that featured Mark Andrews, Zay Flowers, and Derrick Henry. However, Harbaugh’s intimate knowledge of Likely’s work ethic and talent is why the Giants were willing to outbid the market to secure his services.

“I think Jaxson’s going to really like him running the routes and being in his line of vision,” Harbaugh said of Likely. “He’s got a big catch radius. He can make plays. After he makes the catch, he can get upfield.”

A Hybrid Weapon for Jaxson Dart

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The vision for Likely in New York is far more expansive than a traditional in-line tight end role. The Giants view him as their secondary receiving option to complement Malik Nabers, specifically targeting his ability to win in the red zone and as a mismatch over the middle.

With Jaxson Dart entering his second season, Likely provides a massive catch radius and a knack for finding soft spots in zone coverage. If the Giants can maximize Likely’s elite YAC ability (yards after catch), he becomes the safety blanket that allows the offense to sustain drives when Nabers is facing double teams.

In 2025, Likely played 266 snaps in the slot, 80 snaps out wide, and just 132 snaps as the inline tight end. With 54.6% of his snaps coming from the slot, it is clear that Harbaugh and the Giants view Likely as more of a slot receiver than a traditional tight end. His role will be expanded in this offense, and he will be moved around the formation to be deployed as a matchup nightmare and replace much of the production that the departing Wan’Dale Robinson has left behind.

The Giants Expect Likely to Take a Massive Step Forward

Ultimately, the Giants aren’t paying for what Likely did in Baltimore; they are paying for what they believe he will do as a focal point in New York. With Malik Nabers commanding significant attention, Likely will face the easiest coverage looks of his professional career. If he can stay healthy and build chemistry with Dart during training camp, he has every opportunity to emerge as one of the most productive tight ends in the NFC and prove that Harbaugh’s “bang for your buck” philosophy applies to the high-end market as well.