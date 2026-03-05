The New York Giants’ wide receiver room could be overhauled this offseason, and the latest casualty of the NFL’s pre-free agency purge might just be Big Blue’s gain. Following the Atlanta Falcons’ decision to release veteran speedster Darnell Mooney on Thursday, the Giants have an immediate opportunity to inject some much-needed speed into their offense.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan has already circled Mooney as a player the Giants “could target” in free agency, a move that makes even more sense as the team prepares for the likely departure of Wan’Dale Robinson. For a front office looking to maximize Jaxson Dart’s talent, Mooney represents an ideal sleeper who could flourish in the Big Apple.

Why the Giants Should Sign Darnell Mooney: A “Buy-Low” Opportunity

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Darnell Mooney’s 2025 campaign in Atlanta was a tale of two seasons. After a stellar 2024 where he racked up 992 yards and five touchdowns, the wheels fell off last fall as he battled shoulder and knee injuries, finishing with just 32 catches for 443 yards.

However, the underlying metrics suggest the 28-year-old hasn’t lost his step; he still averaged 13.8 yards per reception and maintained a healthy 14.1 average depth of target (aDOT). For Giants GM Joe Schoen, Mooney is the ultimate “buy-low” candidate—a proven deep threat who won’t command the staggering $20M+ price tag of a Mike Evans but offers significantly more explosive upside than a standard veteran addition.

Mooney recorded 96 catches, 1,435 receiving yards, and 6 TDs over two seasons in Atlanta. A former 1,000-yard receiver with the Bears (1,055 in 2021), Mooney has been a high-volume receiving target.

Despite the low raw yardage in 2025, Mooney remained one of the most efficient deep threats in the NFL. His 88.1 PFF deep receiving grade (targets 20+ yards downfield) ranked in the top 15 league-wide. Mooney’s 2024 season is the blueprint for what the Giants are buying. Averaging a career-high 16.3 yards per reception, he proved he could be a threat in a high-octane offense. His 91.2 deep grade that year was second only to Tyreek Hill, proving the sub-4.4 speed is a legitimate weapon when healthy. Over his last 192 targets, Mooney has recorded only 7 drops.

Mooney would provide the Giants’ offense with the veteran presence, stability, and deep receiving skills that are currently missing.

Season Team Rec Yards TD YPR PFF Grade PFF Deep Grade Drops 2025 ATL 32 443 2 13.8 62.4 88.1 2 2024 ATL 61 992 5 16.3 74.8 91.2 4 2023 CHI 31 414 1 13.4 55.2 64.3 1 2022 CHI 40 493 2 12.3 69.4 72.1 3 2021 CHI 81 1,055 4 13.0 74.9 84.5 4 2020 CHI 61 631 4 10.3 68.1 79.8 3

Replacing the Robinson Production

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Giants’ possible interest in Mooney would be fueled by the reality that Wan’Dale Robinson is expected to sign elsewhere after a career-best 1,014-yard season. The Giants likely will not be able to afford Robinson’s projected $20M+ price tag, and Mooney represents a cheaper, yet effective, alternative.

While Robinson was a reception machine in the slot, the Giants’ new offensive vision under offensive coordinator Matt Nagy could call for more perimeter speed to complement Malik Nabers. Mooney’s sub-4.4 speed and ability to play both outside and in the slot would give the Giants a versatile chess piece. Plus, Nagy is familiar with Mooney’s skill set: he was the Bears’ head coach from 2018 to 2021, so he oversaw Mooney’s development in the first two seasons of his career. Mooney achieved a career-best 1,055 receiving yards under Nagy’s tutelage in 2021.

By letting Robinson walk and signing Mooney to a more modest multi-year deal, the Giants can reallocate that saved cap space toward the defensive front seven or an extension for Jermaine Eluemunor.

Also Read:NY Giants need to get ready to cough up a massive bag for Jermaine Eluemunor ahead of free agency

A Systematic Fit for Jaxson Dart

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, any offensive addition must serve the development of the franchise quarterback. Jaxson Dart thrived on intermediate and deep concepts in 2025, and Mooney’s field-stretching profile is a perfect match for Dart’s aggressive vertical style.

Unlike the Giants’ current depth options, Mooney has a documented history of producing 1,000-yard seasons (2021), even in broken offenses. Whether the Giants draft a technician like Carnell Tate or go all-in on a veteran, adding a high-floor, high-ceiling weapon like Mooney provides the safety net this offense needs to take the next step in 2026.