As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, the New York Giants are once again at the center of the most intriguing rumors in the league. While mock drafts have spent months linking the G-Men to the elite Ohio State defenders at the top of the board, ESPN’s Peter Schrager has thrown a curveball into the mix.

GiantsSchrager reports that the Giants could be eyeing a surprise move by taking Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with the No. 5 overall pick. For a front office that has shown a particular interest in the draft’s top wide receiver prospects, this move would signal a total commitment to surrounding Jaxson Dart with an elite, vertical-threat arsenal that can truly challenge the NFC East.

Giants Reportedly Might Take ASU WR Jordyn Tyson at 5

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ESPN’s Peter Schrager, one of the NFL Draft community’s most plugged-in insiders, floated out there the possibility of the Giants taking Tyson with the fifth-overall pick during a recent appearance on Breaking Big Blue with Jordan Raanan.

“I wouldn’t cross off Jordyn Tyson as a possibility to the Giants at five. I was just about to say that. Imagine we leave. I’m not, I’m saying I should have led off with that,” Schrager said.

18 teams are expected to see potential Tyson’s workout on April 17 in Arizona, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It is rare to see such a significant workout session with a massive turnout less than a week from the Draft. The Giants are there, Schrager reported on Friday morning.

Cam Skattebo Wants to Reunite with Jordyn Tyson

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Giants RB Cam Skattebo spoke to the media about the possibility of the Giants drafting his former ASU teammate Jordyn Tyson in February.

“There’s a chance they get him, I’m not in charge…Hopefully, they make the right decisions,” Skattebo told the media (h/t Blake Niemann of FOX10 Phoenix).

Joe Schoen, John Harbaugh, and Cam Skattebo were later seen talking with Jordyn Tyson at Arizona State’s Pro Day at the end of March. Harbaugh attended only two pro days this offseason, highlighting the team’s high level of interest in Tyson.

Tyson is a Vertical Threat Who Can Catch Almost Anything — When Healthy

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The fascination with Tyson begins with his elite ability to command the football. Despite an injury-shortened 2025 campaign, Tyson was a statistical juggernaut for the Sun Devils, recording 61 receptions for 711 yards and 8 touchdowns in just nine games.

His underlying metrics are even more impressive to NFL scouts: Tyson posted a staggering 31.8% (No. 2) target rate and an 85.3 PFF receiving grade over the last two seasons, ranking him among the top four Power Four receivers in efficiency.

Standing 6’2″ and weighing 203 pounds, Tyson offers the Giants a different physical profile than Malik Nabers. Tyson’s 18.6% deep-target rate and his ability to win in contested situations would immediately transform the Giants’ passing attack into a multi-level nightmare for defensive coordinators.

While some view the 5th pick as a reach for Tyson, his performance against ranked opponents—including a 12-catch, 176-yard explosion against Kansas State—suggests he is a big-game player who thrives when the lights are brightest. If the Giants believe he is the missing piece to unlocking the full potential of Jaxson Dart’s arm, and if they feel comfortable with his medical history, then he could be their pick.

Tyson’s Injuries Make Him a Boom or Bust Prospect

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Tyson’s elite ceiling is tempered by a medical dossier that makes him arguably the most polarized boom or bust”prospect in the class. Over the last four seasons, Tyson has missed roughly 48% of his games, a durability red flag that has scouts rightfully spooked.

His history includes a catastrophic ACL, MCL, and PCL tear at Colorado in 2022, a broken collarbone that prematurely ended a stellar 2024 campaign, and a recurring hamstring injury that sidelined him for five games in 2025. Because he missed both the Combine and the Sun Devils’ Pro Day to rehab that hamstring, teams are flying into Arizona to verify his health and physical ability with less than a week to go until the draft.

By selecting Tyson over a safer defensive game-changer like Sonny Styles or Caleb Downs, the Giants would be making a high-stakes gamble on his durability.

Nevertheless, if Schrager is right and the Giants pull the trigger, the New York offense will officially become one of the most athletic and terrifying units in the league. But it will also be an offense that is relying on a WR1 in Nabers, coming off a torn ACL, and a WR2 in Tyson, who has worked back from several significant injuries. True boom or bust.