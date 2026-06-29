The Giants spent the offseason sounding expensive. John Harbaugh arrived, the defense got more names, the draft brought more volume, and Joe Schoen walked into summer with a roster that feels louder than the price tag.

That price tag is the part worth staring at. A recent contract review pegged the Giants as one of the more conservative spending teams in the league, with only Andrew Thomas and Brian Burns above $20 million per year and nobody sitting at $30 million or more.

That can be smart. It can also get uncomfortable fast, because a cheap roster with bad results does not look disciplined. It looks unfinished.

The Giants bought flexibility, not excuses

Schoen has kept a lot of the biggest costs down by leaning on rookie contracts and mid-tier veteran deals. Quarterback and running back are cheaper now, wide receiver still runs through young talent, and the interior defensive line, even after DJ Reader arrived, is not eating up a monster bill.

There is a real benefit there. The Giants are not buried under a reckless quarterback contract or stuck pretending a bloated veteran core can carry them. They have room to adjust if the season gives them a reason to buy.

Jan 20, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen introduces John Harbaugh at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other side is less fun. If the roster is inexpensive because young players are ready, Schoen looks measured. If the roster is inexpensive because there are not enough difference-makers, the whole thing gets judged very differently.

Joe Schoen has to turn value into wins

The Giants do not need to lead the league in spending to be serious. They need the cheap parts to play above their contracts. Jaxson Dart has to make the quarterback cost feel like a gift. Malik Nabers has to look healthy enough to tilt coverage again. Arvell Reese, Darius Alexander, and the rest of the rookie class have to give Harbaugh real snaps, not future brochure copy.

Schoen made that bet. He has built a roster with room to breathe, but room to breathe is only useful if the team stops gasping by Halloween.

I like the discipline more than most, because ugly contracts ruin teams faster than patient ones. The danger is hiding behind patience for too long. If the Giants are still short on talent in the fall, Schoen will not be able to point at a clean cap sheet and call it progress.