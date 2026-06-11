Brian Burns is not letting June optimism get too comfortable, which is probably exactly what this Giants defense needs.

There is plenty to like on paper. Abdul Carter brings juice, Kayvon Thibodeaux gives the front another real edge piece, Tremaine Edmunds changes the middle of the field, and the secondary has more competition than it did a year ago. The NY Giants finally look like they have layers instead of one or two names carrying the whole defensive argument.

Burns still gave the proper warning this week.

The leader has to be blunt

“You’ve gotta prove it,” Burns said, per NFL.com, and that line is the right filter for everything happening around this team.

The Giants have won the offseason plenty of times before. New coach, new tone, new weapons, new practice energy, then the regular season arrives and the same old issues show up. Burns knows that, and his role has grown after Dexter Lawrence’s exit changed the defensive room.

He is now more than the best pass rusher. He is the veteran anchor, the standard-setter, and the player who has to make sure the front’s new talent turns into something real.

Minicamp backed up the message

Burns was active again during Tuesday’s practice, getting into the backfield and putting himself in position to disrupt quick-game looks. He should be doing that in June, but the important part is how the rest of the defense is starting to orbit around him.

The Giants can build pressure packages with Burns, Carter, and Thibodeaux. They can use Edmunds and Arvell Reese to shrink space behind the line. They can ask Greg Newsome II, Deonte Banks, and Paulson Adebo to hold up longer if the rush gets home faster.

The blueprint is clear enough. The regular season decides whether it is real.

Burns is right to keep the tone grounded. Excitement is fine, and this defensive group should be more fun than last year’s version. Nobody should confuse that with proof.

If the Giants are going to become a problem under John Harbaugh, Burns has to be the first player making optimism earn its keep. He already sounds like a captain who understands the difference between feeling different and playing different.