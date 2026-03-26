With the No. 5 overall pick in their pocket, the Giants find themselves staring down an elite prospect in Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, a player so gifted he’s challenging every modern analytical rule about positional value. While the scars of the Saquon Barkley era still linger for some fans — leading to heated debates over whether a RB is worth a top-5 asset — the consensus among scouts is that Love is simply a different breed of playmaker.

NFL Network’s NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah hopped on The New York Post’s Schein Time with Adam Schein, telling the Giants they should “just sprint that thing to the podium” if the Fighting Irish star is still there at five.

Daniel Jeremiah Suggests the Giants Should “Sprint” to Draft Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love

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Jeremiah is widely considered among the best NFL Draft experts and most plugged-in insiders come draft season. There has been plenty of discourse lately about positional value and whether or not a running back should be taken with a top-five pick. Jeremiah emphatically believes that, in the case of Love and the Giants, the selection is justified.

“I don’t know what the record is in terms of how fast you can get a card in, but I would be trying to break it, I think, if I were the New York Giants in that case,” Jeremiah said to Schein. “Just sprint that thing to the podium and turn in the card.

“To me, he’s just such an electric, explosive player. You put him back there with Jaxson Dart — I know you got Skattebo, Skattebo still has a role there, you’re still working him in — but this gives you now with [Malik] Nabers getting back up to full speed, being 100%, that becomes a very exciting offense… This could make them not only a better team, but an infinitely more watchable team.”

An offense featuring Jaxson Dart entering his second season, Malik Nabers returning to full strength, Jeremiyah Love, Cam Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and newcomers Isaiah Likely and Darnell Mooney would be one to get excited about.

However, there is still a counterargument to be made for addressing bigger positions of need or targeting more premium positions with the fifth-overall pick.

Jeremiyah Love Has a Heisman-caliber Resume

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Jeremiyah Love is a decorated weapon coming off one of the most prolific seasons in Notre Dame history. In 2025, Love took home the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best back and finished as a Heisman Trophy finalist after racking up 1,372 rushing yards and a school-record 21 total touchdowns.

His efficiency was staggering, averaging 6.9 yards per carry for the second consecutive season. For a Giants offense that needs a home run hitter to complement Jaxson Dart, Love’s ability to turn a simple HB dive into a 90-yard score—as evidenced by his two career 90+ yard rushing touchdowns—is tantalizing.

Category 2025 Totals (Notre Dame) NCAA Rank (HB) Rushing Yards 1,372 11th Total Touchdowns 21 (School Record) 9th Yards Per Carry 6.9 21st PFF Offensive Grade 93.1 2nd Missed Tackles Forced 56 15th Yards After Contact/Att 4.5 3rd Jeremiyah Love’s 2025 Stats

The final stamp of approval on Love’s top-five candidacy came in Indianapolis, where he turned Lucas Oil Stadium into his own personal highlight reel. Measuring in at a sturdy 6’0″ and 212 pounds, Love scorched the turf with an official 4.36-second 40-yard dash, the second-fastest time among all running backs in the 2026 class and a mark that matches the combine speed of Lions Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs (a player he is often compared to).

While he opted out of the vertical and broad jumps, his field drills were a masterclass in fluidity; he posted a blistering 1.55-second 10-yard split and showcased the natural hands that have scouts labeling him a true “three-down” weapon.

Love is a Three-Down Weapon

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What makes Love truly irresistible to scouts like Daniel Jeremiah is his lack of mileage. Unlike many top-tier backs who enter the draft with 700+ carries, Love shared the load at Notre Dame, entering the league with just 433 career attempts.

Despite the lower volume, his advanced metrics are elite; he posted a 93.1 PFF overall grade in 2025 (2nd among all HBs) and forced 56 missed tackles. He isn’t just a speed merchant, either; he averaged 4.5 yards after contact, showing the physicality and grit required to survive in the NFC East trenches.

The “running backs don’t matter” crowd often forgets that elite ones are actually wide receivers in disguise. Love is a polished pass-catcher who hauled in 27 receptions for 280 yards last season, often lining up in the slot to create mismatches. His route running is spectacular for a running back.

In a league where defenses are getting lighter to stop the pass, Love is the ultimate counter-punch—a player who can punish sub-packages on the ground and then burn linebackers through the air.

Should the Giants Address Their Needs or Go BPA?

While the Giants have other needs—including reinforcing the interior offensive and defensive lines—Jeremiah’s “sprint to the podium” advice stems from the belief that you don’t pass on a potential Hall of Fame talent. Pairing Love with Malik Nabers would give the Giants one of the most explosive skill-position duos in the league, effectively ending the era of stagnant offense in New York. If Joe Schoen and John Harbaugh want to truly transform the identity of this roster, taking the “best player available” regardless of the position might be the right move.