New York Giants to release WR Kenny Golladay at start of new league year

The New York Giants are ready to move on from WR Kenny Golladay following two disappointing seasons with the team. Golladay signed a four-year, $72 million contract with Big Blue in 2021 and failed to live up to expectations. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Giants plan to release Golladay at the start of the New League Year on March 15th. Cutting Golladay will save the Giants $6.7 million against their salary cap.

Kenny Golladay never amounted to much during his short tenure in the Big Apple. After posting back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Detroit Lions in 2018 and 2019, Golladay emerged as the top wide receiver in free agency in the 2021 offseason. The Giants made a splash and signed KennyG, hoping to add a dominant No. 1 wide receiver to their lineup.

Instead, the Giants were met with disappointment as Golladay went on to play 26 games across two seasons with New York, totaling just 43 receptions for 602 yards and one touchdown.

The Giants will free up $6.7 million in salary cap space upon cutting Golladay while incurring a dead cap penalty of $14.7 million. New York has many needs to address on their roster this offseason and the inevitable release of Golladay will provide them with the extra cash necessary to reinforce their roster.