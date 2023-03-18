New York Giants to host meeting with veteran run-stopping DT

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) fumbles the ball as he is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are looking to bolster their defensive line ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Veteran defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson is scheduled to visit the Giants on Monday, according to Ian Rappoport. Robinson would join a defensive line headlined by Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, adding an extra run-stuffing element to the unit.

Giants could sign A’Shawn Robinson

A’Shawn Robinson could be the next free agent signing for the New York Giants as they continue to build out their front seven. The Giants added veteran DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches to the mix earlier this week, signing him to a three-year, $12 million deal.

Robinson could join the group and serve as another piece to the team’s run support gang. The 28-year-old defensive tackle is entering the eighth season of his career following three seasons played with the Los Angeles Rams.

Robinson played in only 10 games in 2022, managing to total 42 combined tackles and two tackles for loss in the most recent campaign. The season prior was a career-best for Robinson as he recorded career-highs in sacks (two) and combined tackles (67) in 2021.

A’Shawn Robinson’s strength is clogging the middle and stuffing the run.



During the 2022 season, @PFF had him graded out at 68.7 on run defense and 64.4 overall for the Rams. pic.twitter.com/CBkYOjrNZl — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) March 18, 2023

The Giants ranked 27th in the NFL last season in rushing yards per game, allowing an average of 144.2. Improving the run defense has been a major point of emphasis for Big Blue this offseason and adding A’Shawn Robinson would contribute toward this cause.