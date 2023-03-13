Giants ink DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches to 3-year deal

Jan 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (56) celebrates after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants didn’t make any big splashes on Monday as of 5:40 PM, but they did make one defensive tackle addition in the form of former Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Rakeem Nunez-Roches.

The New York Giants got a good rotation piece in Rakeem Nunez-Roches:

Rakeem was originally a sixth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2015, coming out of southern Mississippi. The 6-foot-2, 307-pound interior defensive lineman tallied 33 tackles, three quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks, and five tackles for loss in 2022. At 29 years old, he played in all 17 games last year, starting in 10.

This is likely an affordable signing meant to bolster the trenches behind Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence. Most have been waiting for the Giants to make a big splash in the linebacker market, which has already experienced a massive spending spree, with TJ Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds, Germaine Pratt, and Alex Anzalone all signing new contracts.

The Giants currently have approximately $16 million in available salary space, but that is prior to restructuring any contracts and the $6.7 million they will save by cutting Kenny Golladay. For now, general manager Joe Schoen is taking a more conservative and patient approach, but don’t expect the Giants to sit idly by without making any upgrades.

They have made a few retention signings so far, bringing back Casey Kreiter, Jamie Gillan, and Wyatt Davis. However, they did let Nick Gates go, who signed a 3-year deal with the Washington Commanders.