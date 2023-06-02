New York Giants: Standouts from OTA No. 6

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during organized team activities (OTA's) at the Giants training center on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in East Rutherford.

The New York Giants wrapped up OTA No. 6 on Friday, their final practice before breaking for the weekend. At Friday’s practice, the defensive backs stood out, breaking up a number of passes and forcing the third turnover of OTAs, per Giants.com.

Noteworthy performers from the New York Giants’ Day 6 of OTAs include:

1. CB Deonte Banks

Rookie first-round pick Deonte Banks nabbed his first interception of the summer at OTA No. 6. The Giants moved up on day one of the draft to grab Banks with the 24th overall selection. The rookie out of Maryland has all the tools and traits to be a top corner in the league and has quickly made an impression on veteran CB Adoree’ Jackson.

Jackson, who has taken on a mentorship role, said Banks has “got a good head on his shoulders,” and that he was excited when New York selected him in the first round.

2. S Gervarrius Owens

Gervarrius Owens was the first Giants defensive back to force a turnover at OTAs this year after snagging an interception on the first day of practice. Since then, Big Blue’s offense had gone without turning the ball over until OTA No. 5.

At OTA No. 6, Owens was nearly back on the board, breaking up a pass that was close to becoming an interception. The pass breakup came in the end zone. Owens, a seventh-round pick, has been making a name for himself at OTAs. If he keeps this up, Owens could earn himself some playing time during his rookie year.

3. WR Darius Slayton

Darius Slayton hauled in “a perfectly-placed deep pass over the shoulder from Daniel Jones for what would have been a touchdown,” per Giants.com. The fifth-year veteran has maintained his position as Big Blue’s top receiver throughout OTAs after signing a two-year extension with the team earlier this offseason.

The defensive backs came to play at OTA No. 6. Rookies Banks and Owens both got their hands on the football, along with Zyon Gilbert (who recorded an interception at OTA No. 5). LB Cam Brown also broke up a pass that he nearly picked off, “but couldn’t secure the football after tipping it to himself a few times.”

The Giants are over halfway done with OTAs, which officially wrap up on June 9. They will then pick things back up at mandatory minicamp from June 13–15.