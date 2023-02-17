New York Giants hire Brian Daboll’s son to serve as offensive assistant

Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll reacts as he coaches against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off his AP NFL Coach of the Year campaign, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has added a familiar face to his coaching staff. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Brian Daboll has hired his son Christian Daboll to the Giants’ coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

Christian Daboll has spent the past four years working as a student-coach at Penn State. With the Giants, Christian will be responsible for breaking down film and completing quality control work.

Brian Daboll told Giants.com that Christian Daboll earned the responsibility of signaling in the plays at Penn State. However, it is not likely that Christian will have a significant impact on the Giants’ staff this season. But, considering the excellent first season that Brian Daboll had as head coach, football fans will recognize the potential of the Giants having a double-Daboll attack.

Brian and Christian Daboll are not the only relatives on the Giants’ coaching staff. Giants defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins is the younger brother of outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins (NY Post).