New York Giants extend athletic tight end ahead of free agency

Nov 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tight end Lawrence Cager (83) scores a touchdown as Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) defends during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have signed tight end Lawrence Cager to a contract extension (Giants.com). Cager was set to become an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason after playing six regular-season games with three starts for the Giants in 2022. The Giants acquired Cager midseason after he was released by the New York Jets.

Cager totaled 13 receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown for the Giants in 2022. As an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2020, Cager bounced around the league for a couple of years before finding his home with the Giants.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end was a wide receiver in college before transitioning to the tight end position in the pros. At 25 years old, Lawrence Cager is still a young player with room to grow and develop with the Giants.

Cager will remain with the Giants in 2023, hoping to see his role expanded in Brian Daboll’s offense. The Georgia product is athletic for his position, making him a versatile player for the Giants to utilize.

Cager will compete in the Giants’ tight end room that features standout rookie Daniel Bellinger. Big Blue might look to add more talent to the position this offseason, but it is clear that they believe that they have something worth holding onto in Lawrence Cager.