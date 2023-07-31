New York Giants: Day 5 training camp standouts

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants have officially wrapped up their acclimation period at training camp and are ready to begin the second phase of their summer practices. Monday’s practice marked the final one without the pads as New York will throw the pads on for Tuesday night’s practice.

Top Standouts from Day 5 of New York Giants Training Camp

Both rookies and veterans made plays throughout Monday’s practice as the Giants prepare to put the pads on this week. Daniel Jones was stellar once again, throwing 6-6 in the first 11-on-11 period and tossing a pinpoint accurate touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt during team drills.

Rookie cornerbacks making plays

Sixth-round draft pick Tre Hawkins III is making a name for himself at training camp. The unsuspected rookie has been stellar through the first few practices and is now earning playing time with the first team. He made a spectacular, diving pass breakup on a pass intended for veteran WR Sterling Shepard today.

First-round pick Deonte Banks also had a solid day of practice after struggling to get going during the first few days of camp. The highlight of his day came on a pass breakup near the left sideline, covering WR Darius Slayton on a corner route:

Head coach Brian Daboll said the coaching staff is throwing a lot at Banks and not taking it easy on the rookie as they acclimate him to the next level. “That’s what this time of year is for,” Daboll said. “We try to challenge all our players.”

According to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, the Giants are “toying with the idea” of placing Hawkins and Banks in the starting lineup together as the first-team defense’s outside cornerbacks while moving veteran Adoree’ Jackson into the slot.

Jalin Hyatt cannot be stopped

Rookie WR Jalin Hyatt has been a standout nearly every day of practice so far. Hyatt grabbed headlines following Sunday’s practice after it was revealed he clocked a top speed of 24 miles per hour multiple times throughout the first practices of camp. He followed that revelation up with another impressive outing on Monday, highlighted by a crisp, deep out-route with a toe-tap grab on the sideline for a touchdown. The pass was perfectly delivered by Daniel Jones.

Daniel Jones ??Jalin Hyatt



A maintenance day for key veterans

New TE Darren Waller has been utterly dominant throughout the first four practices of training camp. He has been described as unguardable as he routinely lights up the Giants’ defense during team drills. But Waller did not participate in Monday’s team drills as the veteran reportedly took a maintenance day.

Waller was joined by fellow veteran teammate Leonard Williams on the sideline. The 29-year-old defensive lineman also had a maintenance day. Both Waller and Williams participated in warmups and individual drills but rested up while the team drills took place.

The Giants’ training camp practice schedule

After five successful days to kick off training camp, the Giants will be back at it tomorrow evening. Head coach Brian Daboll said the team will put the pads on for tomorrow’s practice.

Per the team’s website, the Giants’ training camp schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Aug. 1 – 5:00 PM

Thursday, Aug. 3 – 10:00 AM

Friday, Aug. 4 – 10:00 AM

Saturday, Aug. 5 – 5:00 PM