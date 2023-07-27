New York Giants: Day 2 training camp standouts

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants hit the practice field again on Thursday morning for the second practice of training camp. It was another eventful day of practice with the offense and defense going back and forth during team drills.

Top Standouts from Day 2 of New York Giants Training Camp

After the offense lit up the scoreboard on the first day of camp, the defense fought back on Thursday. A number of defensive backs found themselves getting their hands on the football in both team drills and one-on-ones.

Xavier McKinney makes a spectacular interception

Daniel Jones committed his first turnover of training camp on Thursday. Jones overthrew TE Darren Waller over the middle of the field and Xavier McKinney capitalized on the error by making a diving interception.

Defensive backs making plays

Not only did McKinney make a highlight-reel interception, but rookie CBs Tre Hawkins III and Deonte Banks and veteran CB Darnay Holmes made some solid plays in coverage during one-on-ones. Holmes managed to break up a pass intended for WR Cole Beasley. Banks also got his hands on the football, batting down a pass intended for Isaiah Hodgins with tight coverage. Hawkins snagged himself an interception while covering fellow rookie Bryce Ford-Wheaton in the end zone during one-on-ones:

Gorgeous coverage by Tre Hawkins here #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/LtoRtNREKy — New York Revival (@NewYorkRevival) July 27, 2023

The tight ends cannot be stopped

Darren Waller has been a dominant force through two days of Giants training camp. After snagging three touchdowns during day one of camp, Waller repeated his success on day two. He made four receptions in the first six plays of team drills before the coaches took him off the field. Maybe Waller needed a breather, or maybe the Giants wanted someone else to get a chance to catch the ball.

I’m not sure who can cover a healthy Darren Waller, but so far it’s nobody on the Giants defense. Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports via Twitter during Day 2 of Giants training camp

In addition to Waller continuing to dominate at Giants practice, TE Daniel Bellinger also made some plays on Thursday. He was “catching everything” at practice and, according to Patricia Traina of Sports Illustrated, Bellinger looks quicker as well than he did last season.

Injury updates:

WR Darius Slayton “came up lame looking at his left foot or ankle” after getting tripped up on a deep pass during 7-on-7 drills, according to Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News. He got his foot taped up and later returned to the field to participate in 11-on-11 drills, indicating the injury is minor.

WR David Sills V also got banged up on the final play of practice. He collided with CB Rodarius Williams and let his frustration with the cornerback be known, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

The Giants’ training camp practice schedule

After two successful days to kick off training camp, the Giants will be back on the field tomorrow morning before taking a day off this Saturday. Head coach Brian Daboll said the team will put the pads on for Tuesday’s practice.

Per the team’s website, the Giants’ training camp schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 28 – 5:00 PM

Sunday, July 30 – 10:00 AM (Back Together Weekend)

Monday, July 31 – 10:00 AM

Tuesday, Aug. 1 – 5:00 PM

Thursday, Aug. 3 – 10:00 AM

Friday, Aug. 4 – 10:00 AM

Saturday, Aug. 5 – 5:00 PM