New York Giants: Day 1 training camp standouts

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws to wide receiver Darren Waller (12) during organized team activities (OTA's) at the Giants training center on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in East Rutherford.

The New York Giants have officially kicked off training camp after completing their first practice of the summer on Wednesday. Big Blue got things going at 10 a.m., getting pumped up to the sound of the final rap battles from 8 Mile before hitting the practice field.

Thankfully, the Giants walked away from the first day of practice without any significant injuries. Rookie WR Jalin Hyatt did go inside the facilities with trainers during practice, but he “didn’t appear to be in significant pain,” per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He later came back onto the field as practice was ending.

Top Standouts from Day 1 of New York Giants Training Camp

The offense seemed to get the better of the defense in Wednesday’s practice as QB Daniel Jones and multiple skill position players stood out in team drills.

Daniel Jones was in “mid-season” form

Daniel Jones was described as being in “mid-year form” by Patricia Traina of Sports Illustrated as the franchise quarterback was routinely carving apart the Giants’ defense during team drills. He threw touchdowns to Darren Waller and Parris Campbell among others as the offense moved the ball with ease through the air.

The highlight of the day came when Jones rolled out, extended the play, and connected with Saquon Barkley in the end zone for a toe-tap touchdown on the sideline:

Toe drag ? pic.twitter.com/V6nBOSk8FT — New York Giants (@Giants) July 26, 2023

When asked about Barkley’s return to the team, Jones said “It’s awesome to have him back.”

Nobody could cover Darren Waller

New TE Darren Waller is “going to be a problem” for defenses, LT Andrew Thomas said following practice per SNY’s Connor Hughes. Waller’s speed was on full display and it appeared that no one could cover the dynamic playmaker during practice.

Jones connected with Waller at the front of the end zone as the 6-foot-6 tight end made a circus grab for the touchdown. The Giants are hoping to see plenty more of that throughout the 2023 season.

Safety Xavier McKinney was excited by Waller’s performance at Wednesday’s practice after facing off against the team’s new tight end in team drills. “He pretty much can do everything,” McKinney said. “I love having him on this team because I know how he’s going to help me improve as a player.”

Parris Campbell making an immediate impact

The Giants signed free agent WR Parris Campbell on a one-year contract this offseason. The former Indianapolis Colts playmaker is bringing elite speed and plenty of versatility to New York’s offense. At Wednesday’s practice, he put those traits on display, scoring a touchdown out of the backfield in the red zone.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches unavailable for the first practice

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches did not participate in practice on Wednesday despite not being placed on the PUP list to open camp. It was later learned that Nunez-Roches was in a car accident leaving the facilities on Tuesday and is in concussion protocol.

The Giants’ training camp practice schedule

After a successful first day of training camp today, the Giants will be back on the field tomorrow morning. Per the team’s website, the Giants’ training camp schedule is as follows:

Thursday, July 27 – 10:00 AM

Friday, July 28 – 5:00 PM

Sunday, July 30 – 10:00 AM (Back Together Weekend)

Monday, July 31 – 10:00 AM

Tuesday, Aug. 1 – 5:00 PM

Thursday, Aug. 3 – 10:00 AM

Friday, Aug. 4 – 10:00 AM

Saturday, Aug. 5 – 5:00 PM