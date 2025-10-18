New report indicates Giants ‘aren’t aggressively’ pursuing a wide receiver trade

The New York Giants’ receiving corps is in need of reinforcements, yet so far, they have not come. However, their interest in trading for a wide receiver has been reported consistently over the last week.

But a more recent report indicates that the Giants might not actually be in pursuit of a wide receiver ahead of the November 4 trade deadline.

Giants reportedly not pursuing wide receiver trade

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Giants are not in active and aggressive pursuit of a playmaker, contrary to previous reports.

“Despite the loss of Malik Nabers, the Giants aren’t aggressively working the phones to add talent at receiver right now,” Russini wrote.

Several other reporters have indicated that the Giants have made inquiries to other teams and have expressed significant interest in trading for a wide receiver.

Previous reports indicated that the Giants were pursuing trade for Dolphins WR

Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado recently reported that the Giants had called the Miami Dolphins about a potential trade for WR Jaylen Waddle, and that the Dolphins’ front office has become willing to “engage” in trade talks.

Nevertheless, it’s disinformation season in the NFL. As the trade deadline approaches, there will be conflicting reports as teams try to keep their next moves under wraps.

The Giants do have a need at wide receiver, though, and it is a busy trade market for the position. If they decide that they want to add some talent to surround Jaxson Dart with playmakers, they should be able to find a wide receiver ahead of the November 4 deadline.