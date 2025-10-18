Giants missing 2 critical players for matchup Vs Broncos

The New York Giants are heading into Week 7 a little banged up — and possibly without one of their top receivers. Three players have already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, and a fourth could join them if Darius Slayton’s hamstring doesn’t respond in time.

It’s been a physically draining stretch for the Giants, and the injuries couldn’t come at a worse time. With momentum finally starting to build behind rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, losing key contributors will test both the team’s depth and resilience.

John Michael Schmitz sidelined after concussion

Center John Michael Schmitz has been ruled out after suffering a concussion in last week’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s a frustrating setback for the second-year lineman, who had quietly been putting together his best stretch of football before exiting in the second quarter.

Schmitz had shown real progress anchoring the offensive line, improving his communication and timing with Dart. His absence will push veteran Austin Schlottman into the starting role, a move that could test the stability of an offensive line that’s finally found some cohesion.

Schlottman brings experience but not the same physicality or movement that Schmitz offers in the run game. Expect offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to lean on quick throws and motion-heavy looks to minimize pressure up the middle.

Swayze Bozeman and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles also out

The Giants will also be without two linebackers: Swayze Bozeman (ankle) and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring). Bozeman’s injury isn’t ideal, but his absence is softened by the recent return of Darius Muasau, who’s stepped into a larger role after Micah McFadden’s injury.

Flannigan-Fowles has been a seldom-used backup, primarily on special teams and in sub-packages, so the Giants will need others — his impact is minimal anyway.

While neither loss changes the complexion of the defense dramatically, it does thin out a unit that’s relied on rotation and versatility to keep pace.

Darius Slayton’s status remains up in the air

The bigger storyline heading into Sunday, however, is Darius Slayton. The veteran wideout has been battling a hamstring injury and remains questionable to play.

If Slayton can’t go, the Giants will roll with a trio of Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt as their primary pass catchers. It’s a group full of questions and also inconsistency. Robinson has been the steady chain-mover, Hyatt offers the vertical threat, and Humphrey brings size and blocking ability on the perimeter. Together, they’ll have to stretch the field in different ways to keep Denver honest.

Testing the next-man-up mentality

Injuries are nothing new to this Giants team, but this particular week feels like another test of depth and adaptability. The offensive line loses its anchor, the defense loses key depth, and the receiving corps might lose its top veteran.

It’s not the cleanest setup for a cross-country matchup, but it’s the kind of adversity that reveals what kind of team the Giants really are. The Broncos will be hunting for a statement win, and the Giants — short-handed or not — will need to prove they can fight through the attrition and stay on track.