Mock trade has Giants selling the farm to move up and draft Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

The New York Giants’ recent win over the Indianapolis Colts was a costly one in terms of draft positioning. The Giants’ win had them tumble from the first-overall selection down to pick No. 4 — with the potential to slide even further in Week 18. With the Giants in need of a new franchise quarterback, this slide could cost them the opportunity to draft the top signal-caller in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Giants sell the farm to the Patriots in mock trade for No. 1 overall draft pick

That is unless the Giants strike a deal to trade up and take the quarterback they desire. In a recent mock trade posted by Draft Kings, the Giants sold the farm to move up to the No. 1 overall pick and select Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders:

Giants receive: Patriots 2025 First-Round Pick (No. 1)

Patriots receive: Giants 2025 First-Round Pick (No. 4), Giants 2025 Second-Round Pick, Giants 2026 First-Round Pick, Giants 2027 Second-Round Pick, EDGE Brian Burns

This mock trade has New York sending two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and a Pro Bowl pass-rusher to the Patriots in exchange for the first-overall pick in the draft.

While this deal would have the Giants landing their next potential franchise quarterback, it has them paying a rather extreme price for the chance to move up three spots in the draft order. And to think, a loss in Week 17 would have kept New York in the driver’s seat to own the No. 1 pick outright.

Draft Kings has the Giants paying an astronomical price tag in this mock trade

While there is a historical precedence for costly trade-ups in the draft, this is a steep price tag that the G-Men are paying in this mock trade. This mock trade seems to be adapting the trade made between the Chicago Bears and the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Panthers Receive: 2023 first-round pick (No. 1 overall)

Bears Receive: WR D.J. Moore, 2023 first-round pick (No. 9 overall), 2023 second-round pick (No. 61 overall), 2024 first-round pick (No. 1 overall), 2025 second-round pick

Draft Kings’s mock trade offers a similar value to the Patriots that the Panthers sent to the Bears a couple of years ago. However, perhaps the Giants will learn a lesson from that mock trade, as the Panthers have found little success with the quarterback that they selected first overall in 2023 in Bryce Young. Then again, other draft trade-ups have yielded great success — like when the Giants made a Draft Day trade for Eli Manning in 2004.

This deal would be a risky move by Big Blue. But as general manager Joe Schoen once said, “scared money don’t make money.” He has exhibited a propensity for making high-risk high-reward trades during his tenure in New York’s front office.

If the Giants are out of range to select their desired quarterback in this year’s draft, a trade-up cannot be ruled out. They tried to no avail to trade up for a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft. If it comes down to it, they will likely make another attempt to trade up and get their quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft as well.