Michigan star quarterback projects Giants’ may draft him in 1st round

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the New York Giants are seriously considering securing a quarterback in the first round. While there’s significant buzz around North Carolina standout Drake Maye, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy is also a strong contender and believes he could be an option for the Giants, either with their 6th overall pick or through a potential trade-up.

McCarthy’s Engagement with the Giants

In a discussion with Rich Eisen, McCarthy shared that he had “somewhat of an idea” about his draft prospects, noting his multiple meetings with the Giants and praising the strength of their coaching staff, led by head coach Brian Daboll.

This comes at a time when the Giants are considering options due to Daniel Jones entering his sixth season, especially following his ACL injury, and potentially looking to move on from him after the 2024 season.

Last season at Michigan, the 21-year-old McCarthy threw for 2,991 yards, including 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also added 340 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, demonstrating his dual-threat capabilities.

Draft Strategy and Considerations

Despite the allure of trading up to secure Maye, who is highly coveted, the Giants might find a more cost-effective option in McCarthy without needing to give up substantial draft capital. Rumors suggest the Giants could be eyeing a move up to the 3rd overall pick to secure Maye. However, securing McCarthy could avoid the hefty price likely required by the New England Patriots for Maye.

The decision between Maye and McCarthy will hinge on how much the Giants are willing to invest and which quarterback they believe can best lead the team forward. McCarthy’s familiarity with the Giants’ system and staff might make him a less costly but equally strategic pick at the 6th overall, allowing the Giants to maintain more of their future draft assets.