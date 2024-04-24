Giants: Tom Coughlin Jay Fund partners with TRF & V Foundation to remind patients & families that they are the real superheroes

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, founded by the New York Giants’ legendary former head coach, has teamed up with the Tyler Robinson Foundation and the V Foundation for Cancer Research to highlight the strength and perseverance of cancer patients and their affected families. The foundations conducted a survey during the first two weeks of April asking patients and their families an age-old question: Cape or No Cape?

“No Cape” leads the survey among cancer patients, survivors, and their siblings

“Superheroes are the ultimate symbol of strength, perseverance, and hope just like childhood cancer patients. Through their inspiring journey, these extraordinary kids facing the unthinkable, along with their doctors, nurses, and teams of specialists are the epitome of what it truly means to be a superhero,” the Jay Fund aptly declared in their press release.

In the survey conducted by the three foundations, pediatric cancer patients shared that if they could have any superpower, 20% would want the power to heal or cure cancer; 17% would want the power to fly; while 10% would want the power of invisibility.

Furthermore, to add to the fun of the survey, those who participated also revealed that Spider-Man is their favorite superhero, followed by Wonder Woman.

The three foundations are declaring April 28 as a “No Cape Day,” inviting supporters, donors, and advocates to shun wearing capes in support of childhood cancer heroes worldwide.

Giants legend Tom Coughlin speaks on the importance of supporting childhood cancer patients

Credit: Jim O’Connor-USA TODAY Sports

Coughlin repeated the sentiment and re-emphasized the heroism of cancer patients and their families:

“At the Jay Fund Foundation, we believe in being there for families tackling childhood cancer every step of the way,” said Coughlin in a press release from the Jay Fund. “You don’t have to be a superhero to know that two pulling in the same direction is stronger than one. No one fights childhood cancer alone. It takes a team, and we will be there with or without capes to support patients and their families.”

Tom Coughlin Jay Fund teams up with TRF & V Foundation

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, the nonprofit organization founded by three-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin, was established in 1996 in the memory and spirit of the late Boston College football player, Jay McGillis, who lost his battle with leukemia.

TRF is the nonprofit organization of the GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling band Imagine Dragons. Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF) helps strengthen families financially and emotionally as they cope with the tragedy of a pediatric cancer diagnosis by providing grants specifically to offset out-of-pocket life expenses.

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach, and ESPN commentator. The V team is committed to accelerating Victory Over Cancer®.

“We are excited to be partnering with the V Foundation and the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation to remind families and patients we work with that they are the true superheroes,” said Kim Gradisher, CEO of TRF. “Their collective voices are the embodiment of bravery and resilience.”

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation provides comprehensive financial, emotional, and practical support to help keep families in their homes, put food on their tables, keep the lights on, and so much more when a family is tackling childhood cancer.

Learn more about TRF at trf.org. For more information about the V Foundation, visit V.org. Read up on the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation at tcjayfund.org.