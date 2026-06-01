The New York Giants can be encouraged by Malik Nabers without pretending a charity softball clip is a medical clearance.

The balance is simple enough. Nabers participated in Brian Burns’ celebrity softball event over the weekend, homered, singled, jogged the bases cautiously, and even backpedaled during dodgeball. The clips were encouraging because any movement from a star receiver coming off a major knee situation is going to matter.

I would still keep the conversation grounded. The takeaway should not be that Nabers is ready for 10 targets in Week 1. The better takeaway is that the Giants can feel optimistic while still building a smart workload plan around him.

The Giants need optimism and restraint

Nabers’ recovery has never been a simple box to check. He had a cleanup procedure to remove scar tissue after the ACL and meniscus recovery process, and John Harbaugh has already described the situation as “not a simple knee”. That phrase should stay in the back of everyone’s mind.

The softball event gives the Giants a positive visual, not a final answer. Jogging the bases cautiously is better than not moving at all, but NFL receiver work is a different planet. Cutting at full speed, stacking defensive backs, absorbing contact, and playing through fatigue are the checkpoints that actually determine Week 1 usage.

The Giants have built more protection around him than they had before. Darnell Mooney gives them a veteran vertical piece, Malachi Fields adds size, Calvin Austin brings speed, and Isaiah Likely gives Jaxson Dart another middle-field target.

Full WR1 volume may be too aggressive early

The Giants do not need to rush Nabers into a 90% snap role just to prove a point. They need him right for the season, especially if Dart is going to take the kind of Year 2 leap this offense is being built around.

That could mean managed reps early. It could mean fewer manufactured touches, more selective high-value routes, and a plan that lets Nabers build back toward full force instead of asking him to carry the passing game immediately.

I know the temptation. Nabers changes everything when he is fully unleashed. Defenses tilt toward him, throwing windows open elsewhere, and the Giants’ offense looks dramatically less cramped. Still, September cannot become an ego test.

The softball clip is good news because it shows activity, confidence, and enough movement to make the optimism feel real. It just should not erase the reality that a repaired knee has to survive football movements, not celebrity event movements.

If the Giants handle this right, Nabers can ramp into the season instead of being thrown into the deep end. The difference between chasing a Week 1 headline and protecting the player who still defines the ceiling of the entire passing game is not small.