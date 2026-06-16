Kayvon Thibodeaux trade speculation is easy content. It is also starting to feel a little too convenient.

The Giants have Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and a front seven that suddenly has real juice. Thibodeaux is on a fifth-year option, coming off a frustrating, injury-shortened season, and does not have a long-term deal yet. That creates the obvious rumor lane.

I get the logic. I just do not think June is the time to treat him like a spare part.

The Giants have leverage if Thibodeaux rebounds

Thibodeaux had 2.5 sacks in 10 games last season, a number that looks ugly next to his 11.5-sack breakout in 2023. The dip is real. So is the context, since the shoulder issue cut into his year and left the Giants evaluating a player who never got a full runway.

Spring has been a better signal. Thibodeaux had would-be sacks during minicamp, drew praise inside the building, and has been framed as a player with real momentum heading toward training camp. That does not guarantee a monster season, but it should slow down the urge to sell low.

If Thibodeaux is healthy, the Giants do not have a problem. They have a luxury. Burns can win as the established star. Carter can wreck protections with speed. Thibodeaux can become the third piece that makes offensive tackles hate their week.

The deadline can wait

There is a world where the trade discussion returns. If the Giants stumble early, if Thibodeaux’s role shrinks, or if contract talks go nowhere, then the front office has to think practically. A fifth-year option season always carries a clock.

For now, keeping him is the better bet. Pass rush depth is not something good teams give away because a contract decision is coming later. They hoard it, especially when the defense is supposed to carry the early part of the season.

Thibodeaux still has to prove he belongs in the long-term plan. The Giants should let him try before turning a potentially loaded edge room into another future-draft-pick argument.