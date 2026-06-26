Kayvon Thibodeaux is headed toward a contract year without much mystery left around the negotiation table. Jordan Raanan reported for ESPN that there has not been any extension talk between Thibodeaux and the Giants, which turns a quiet offseason detail into a pretty loud roster message.

Thibodeaux is expected to play the season on his fully guaranteed fifth-year option, which is worth $14.751 million. For a former top-five pick who has flashed real pass-rush juice but battled injury-interrupted years, that is a clean prove-it setup. Maybe too clean, honestly.

The Giants are not exactly hiding their leverage. Brian Burns is already paid like the top edge defender in the building, and Abdul Carter just arrived with the kind of upside that changes depth-chart math fast. Thibodeaux is still valuable, but the team does not sound rushed to buy the future before seeing the present.

Jun 9, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) answers questions from the press after the minicamp activities at Quest Diagnostics Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-Imagn Images

The Giants are letting the season do the negotiating

Cold business, yes, but the logic is pretty simple. If Thibodeaux puts together a healthy, explosive season, the Giants can revisit the extension with better information and a higher bill. If he stalls out or settles into a third-rusher role, the front office avoids paying for the version it hoped he would become.

I get the patience. Edge money gets silly in a hurry, and the Giants already have premium resources tied to Burns and Carter. Handing out another major deal before the new defensive hierarchy settles would be aggressive, maybe reckless.

The risk is obvious, though. Waiting can save money, but it can also create tension. Thibodeaux has every reason to chase sacks, pressures, and leverage because his next contract depends on it. The Giants need that hunger without letting the defense become a stat-hunting exercise.

Kayvon still controls the cleanest path

The easiest way for Thibodeaux to shift the money debate is boring: stay healthy, win his rushes, finish plays, and make it impossible for the Giants to treat him like a luxury. He does not need to mirror Burns or Carter, he needs to be too productive to let walk.

The silence matters because no extension talk does not mean the Giants are done with him. It means they are making him earn the next round of negotiations under pressure, with a rookie pushing from one side and a star veteran pulling attention from the other.

For Thibodeaux, the path is sitting right there. Turn the contract year into a decision the Giants cannot ignore, then let the money part get uncomfortable later.